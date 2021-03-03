On Air Now
3 March 2021, 17:18
Who is in Netflix’s new show Moxie? From Josephine Langford to Hadley Robinson, here’s the full cast revealed.
Netflix’s new series, Moxie, has finally dropped!
With director Amy Poehler describing it as a “coming-of-rage” story, fans have been excited to watch the new show with a star-studded cast.
The show follows a timid 16-year-old girl named Vivian who starts a feminist movement at her high school after she and her classmates fight to call out sexism at their school.
There are a lot of familiar faces in the series, with some newcomers also.
So, who’s in Moxie? Here’s the full cast and who they play in the Netflix series.
The leader of the new revolution in Moxie, Hadley Robinson’s character - Vivian Carter - creates the Moxie magazine that calls out the sexism in her school.
Josephine Langford plays Emma Cunningham in Moxie, who is the head cheerleader and subject to some of the sexist lists made by the students at her school.
She’s best known for starring as Tessa Young alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin in After and After We Collided.
Mitchell Wilson is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and is the most popular guy at the high school, as well as the quarterback.
Alycia Pascual-Peña plays the new girl, Lucy, who becomes one of the members of the Moxie revolution.
Lauren Tsai’s character, Claudia, is Vivian’s best friend.
Seth Acosta is played by Nico Hiraga and he portrays Vivian’s soon-to-be boyfriend.
Having appeared in a number of Disney shows such as Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven, Sydney Park plays Kiera in Moxie.
She plays a high school sports star who also joins the Moxie movement.
Anjelika Washington portrays Amaya in Moxie, who is Kiera’s BFF.
Kaitlynn is one of the members of the Moxie revolution and is played by Sabrina Haskett.
Also one of the students pushing the feminist movement is CJ, who is played by Josie Totah.
The actress is also known for voicing Natalie in the animated series, Big Mouth.
Bradley is one of the school students as well as the game day mascot - he’s played by Charlie Hall.
Director of the film and starring as Vivian’s mother Lisa, Amy Poehler has stepped in for the ultimate super-mum role.
She’s best known for her roles in Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Sisters, to name a few.
Ian Barinholtz has taken on the role of the high school teacher, Mr. Davies.
Clark Gregg plays John in Netflix’s Moxie.
