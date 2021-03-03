Netflix’s Moxie Cast: From Josephine Langford & Hadley Robinson To Patrick Schwarzenegger

Moxie has an all-star cast. Picture: Netflix

Who is in Netflix’s new show Moxie? From Josephine Langford to Hadley Robinson, here’s the full cast revealed.

By Capital FM

Netflix’s new series, Moxie, has finally dropped!

With director Amy Poehler describing it as a “coming-of-rage” story, fans have been excited to watch the new show with a star-studded cast.

The show follows a timid 16-year-old girl named Vivian who starts a feminist movement at her high school after she and her classmates fight to call out sexism at their school.

Inside 'After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford’s Friendship: From On-Screen Romance To Dating Rumours

There are a lot of familiar faces in the series, with some newcomers also.

So, who’s in Moxie? Here’s the full cast and who they play in the Netflix series.

Who plays Vivian in Moxie? Hadley Robinson

Vivian is the main character in Moxie. Picture: Netflix

The leader of the new revolution in Moxie, Hadley Robinson’s character - Vivian Carter - creates the Moxie magazine that calls out the sexism in her school.

Who plays Emma Cunningham in Moxie? Josephine Langford

After's Josephine Langford plays Emma Cunningham in Moxie. Picture: Netflix

Josephine Langford plays Emma Cunningham in Moxie, who is the head cheerleader and subject to some of the sexist lists made by the students at her school.

She’s best known for starring as Tessa Young alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin in After and After We Collided.

Who plays Mitchell in Moxie? Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the high school's quarterback in Moxie. Picture: Netflix

Mitchell Wilson is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and is the most popular guy at the high school, as well as the quarterback.

Who plays Lucy in Moxie? Alycia Pascual-Peña

Lucy joins the Moxie revolution. Picture: Netflix

Alycia Pascual-Peña plays the new girl, Lucy, who becomes one of the members of the Moxie revolution.

Who plays Claudia in Moxie? Lauren Tsai

Claudia is Vivian's bestie in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Lauren Tsai’s character, Claudia, is Vivian’s best friend.

Who plays Seth in Moxie? Nico Hiraga

Vivian has a crush on Seth in Moxie. Picture: Netflix

Seth Acosta is played by Nico Hiraga and he portrays Vivian’s soon-to-be boyfriend.

Who plays Kiera in Moxie? Sydney Park

Sydney Park has been acting for years. Picture: Netflix

Having appeared in a number of Disney shows such as Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven, Sydney Park plays Kiera in Moxie.

She plays a high school sports star who also joins the Moxie movement.

Who plays Amaya in Moxie? Anjelika Washington

Anjelika Washington has also been in Netflix's Tall Girls. Picture: Netflix

Anjelika Washington portrays Amaya in Moxie, who is Kiera’s BFF.

Who plays Kaitlynn in Moxie? Sabrina Haskett

Kaitlynn is one of the students on board with the Moxie movement. Picture: Netflix

Kaitlynn is one of the members of the Moxie revolution and is played by Sabrina Haskett.

Who plays CJ in Moxie? Josie Totah

Josie Totah has also been in Disney's Jessie. Picture: Netflix

Also one of the students pushing the feminist movement is CJ, who is played by Josie Totah.

The actress is also known for voicing Natalie in the animated series, Big Mouth.

Who plays Bradley in Moxie? Charlie Hall

Bradley is played by Charlie Hall. Picture: Netflix

Bradley is one of the school students as well as the game day mascot - he’s played by Charlie Hall.

Who plays Lisa in Moxie? Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler is also the director of the series. Picture: Netflix

Director of the film and starring as Vivian’s mother Lisa, Amy Poehler has stepped in for the ultimate super-mum role.

She’s best known for her roles in Mean Girls, Baby Mama and Sisters, to name a few.

Who plays Mr. Davies in Moxie? Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz is best known for being in The Mindy Project. Picture: Netflix

Ian Barinholtz has taken on the role of the high school teacher, Mr. Davies.

Who plays John in Moxie? Clark Gregg

Clark Gregg is in a lot of Marvel films. Picture: Netflix

Clark Gregg plays John in Netflix’s Moxie.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital