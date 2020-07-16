Netflix’s Cursed: 5 Things You Need To Understand Before You Watch The New Series

Netflix's new fictional series, Cursed, is dropping. Picture: Netflix

Cursed is the latest series coming to Netflix on July 17 and here are five things you need to know about the new show, including what it's based on, the plot and where it's filmed.

Netflix’s Cursed is set to be the latest binge-watch and we can’t wait!

The fantasy drama is dropping on Friday, July 17 and will have all ten episodes available to stream at once.

What Is The Story Of Cursed? Netflix's Latest Fantasy Series Plot Revealed

Ahead of the series coming out, we’ve gathered five things you need to know before you start obsessing over the new release!

Where is Cursed on Netflix filmed?

The drama series was set in various places across the UK.

It was mainly filmed in London, according to IMDb, however, some scenes were also filmed at the Langley Film Studios in Slough, Berkshire.

There have been rumours that some of it was also done in Cornwall, with the narrator saying the crew had been working through the ‘Cornish weather’, according to a report.

What is Netflix's Cursed based on?

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

It has been inspired by the legendary tale of King Arthur.

Cursed is dropping 10 episodes Netflix on July 17. Picture: Netflix

What is Netflix’s Cursed plot about?

Katherine Langford is starring in Cursed, which follows a fantasy version of historical England.

Netflix released the plot summary, which read: "Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

"After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

"Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible."

Who is the Lady of the Lake?

In the traditional Arthurian tale, the Lady of the Lake is an enchantress who gives Arthur his sword Excalibur and traps Merlin.

She also revives Sir Lancelot from the dead, making her character quite a significant one.

Katherine Langford stars in Cursed. Picture: Netflix

When was the Cursed book released?

Cursed by Thomas Wheeler came out in October 2019, so not too long before they began filming for the Netflix series!

Thomas is also a producer and has written some seriously huge titles like 2011’s Puss in Boots.

