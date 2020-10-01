Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Amy Winehouse As Movie About Her Life Is In Works

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly in the running to play Amy Winehouse in a biopic about the later singer.

Millie Bobby Brown could reportedly be set to play the late Amy Winehouse in an upcoming biopic, as a movie about the 'Back To Black' singer is in the works, and the 16-year-old actress has voiced just how much she'd love to play her.

During an interview with Netflix Latinoamérica, she was asked which historical figure she'd like to bring to life and the teenage star wasted no time mentioning the iconic British musician who tragically past away aged just 27-years-old.

She said: ""I wouldn't say she's historical but I would love to play Amy Winehouse."

"I personally think she is like an icon to R&B and blues and basically the whole culture of music."

"I just love her music and I really was impacted by her whole story – so I would love to play her."

Millie's latest role was as the mischievous sister of Sherlock, Enola Holmes which has just been released onto Netflix to rave reviews, so you can't say the girl hasn't got range!

Amy's father, Mitch, revealed there was a movie in the works whilst speaking on Paul Danan's The Morning After podcast.

He said: "We’ve got a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming, and that’s how we’ll get our own back, by portraying Amy the way she was."

"The movie is gonna be in a year or two."

"We’ve gone beyond talks, we’re at script stage. The film is going to be a biopic."

Amy's dad also said he would have a say in who plays his daughter, and the casting will be a 'star maker'.

So, was Millie's 'Amy' name drop a hint, a strategic mention as the film is being made, or, is she simply a massive fan?!

