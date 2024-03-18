Who Is Tristan From MAFS Australia: Age, Height, Job And More

Tristan was paired with Cassandra by the MAFS Australia experts in 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @tristancblack

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Tristan Black won the hearts of viewers with his sweet personality. But what else is there to know? From his job and height to where he’s from, get to know Tristan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tristan Black might have been one of the most popular contestants of Married At First Sight Australia to have graced our screens.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired him with the equally sweet and beautiful Cassandra Allen in the hopes that the pair could heal each other’s past traumas with kindness and patience.

With Cassandra dealing with her own grief and Tristan suffering from major self esteem issues after losing a lot of weight, the young couple have been a slow burn on the show so far.

But with his beautiful smile, dimples and lovely personality, we want to know more about MAFS Australia’s Tristan Black. How old is he? How tall is he? What does he do? Get to know the reality star here.

Tristan suffered from self esteem issues after losing a lot of weight. Picture: Instagram: @cassandraallen_

How old is Tristan from MAFS?

MAFS Australia’s Tristan is 30 years old, which is just one year older than his 29-year-old on-screen wife Cassandra.

Reportedly Tristan’s star sign is a Cancer and that shows on the reality show through his sensitivity and loyalty when navigating the social experiment.

At 30 years old Tristan's claimed he's more than ready ready to focus on someone else and build something real.

How tall is MAFS Australia’s Tristan?

Tristan’s height isn’t currently available online however, you can tell he's tall just from seeing him on screen, in fact he seems very tall.

It was one of the first things his on-screen wife Cassandra noticed about him as she walked down the aisle with her head only reaching his shoulders.

"I'm very happy," she said on the show, "He's just so big and I'm so small. He's literally the BFG, Big Friendly Giant."

Tristan Black is one year older than his on-screen wife Cassandra. Picture: Channel Nine

Where is Tristan Black from?

Tristan Black is from Sydney, New South Wales and grew up in a single parent household with his mother, whom he described as his “hero, queen, and biggest supporter.”

Whilst New South Wales and Queensland (where Cassandra is from) border each other as States in Australia, they are so large that driving from Brisbane to Sydney would take roughly 9.5 hours.

So if you’re hoping for things to work out between Cass and Tristan, one of them will probably need to move.

MAFS' Tristan resides in Sydney, New South Wales. Picture: Instagram: @tristancblack

What’s MAFS Australia’s Tristan’s job?

MAFS Australia's Tristan is an Event Manager for a pub in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, called the Manly Wharf Hotel.

You know who else frequents the very same pub? Reportedly, Married At First Sight Australia’s infamous ex-contestant Dean Wells who starred in the fifth season of the reality show.

Fingers crossed the two won’t start hanging out now, because Tristan’s far too pure for that.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.