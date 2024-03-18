Who Is Tristan From MAFS Australia: Age, Height, Job And More

18 March 2024, 17:26

Tristan was paired with Cassandra by the MAFS Australia experts in 2024
Tristan was paired with Cassandra by the MAFS Australia experts in 2024. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram: @tristancblack

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Tristan Black won the hearts of viewers with his sweet personality. But what else is there to know? From his job and height to where he’s from, get to know Tristan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tristan Black might have been one of the most popular contestants of Married At First Sight Australia to have graced our screens.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken paired him with the equally sweet and beautiful Cassandra Allen in the hopes that the pair could heal each other’s past traumas with kindness and patience.

With Cassandra dealing with her own grief and Tristan suffering from major self esteem issues after losing a lot of weight, the young couple have been a slow burn on the show so far.

But with his beautiful smile, dimples and lovely personality, we want to know more about MAFS Australia’s Tristan Black. How old is he? How tall is he? What does he do? Get to know the reality star here.

Tristan suffered from self esteem issues after losing a lot of weight
Tristan suffered from self esteem issues after losing a lot of weight. Picture: Instagram: @cassandraallen_

How old is Tristan from MAFS?

MAFS Australia’s Tristan is 30 years old, which is just one year older than his 29-year-old on-screen wife Cassandra.

Reportedly Tristan’s star sign is a Cancer and that shows on the reality show through his sensitivity and loyalty when navigating the social experiment.

At 30 years old Tristan's claimed he's more than ready ready to focus on someone else and build something real.

How tall is MAFS Australia’s Tristan?

Tristan’s height isn’t currently available online however, you can tell he's tall just from seeing him on screen, in fact he seems very tall.

It was one of the first things his on-screen wife Cassandra noticed about him as she walked down the aisle with her head only reaching his shoulders.

"I'm very happy," she said on the show, "He's just so big and I'm so small. He's literally the BFG, Big Friendly Giant."

Tristan Black is one year older than his on-screen wife Cassandra
Tristan Black is one year older than his on-screen wife Cassandra. Picture: Channel Nine

Where is Tristan Black from?

Tristan Black is from Sydney, New South Wales and grew up in a single parent household with his mother, whom he described as his “hero, queen, and biggest supporter.”

Whilst New South Wales and Queensland (where Cassandra is from) border each other as States in Australia, they are so large that driving from Brisbane to Sydney would take roughly 9.5 hours.

So if you’re hoping for things to work out between Cass and Tristan, one of them will probably need to move.

MAFS' Tristan resides in Sydney, New South Wales
MAFS' Tristan resides in Sydney, New South Wales. Picture: Instagram: @tristancblack

What’s MAFS Australia’s Tristan’s job?

MAFS Australia's Tristan is an Event Manager for a pub in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, called the Manly Wharf Hotel.

You know who else frequents the very same pub? Reportedly, Married At First Sight Australia’s infamous ex-contestant Dean Wells who starred in the fifth season of the reality show.

Fingers crossed the two won’t start hanging out now, because Tristan’s far too pure for that.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's what we know about Michael and Stephen since filming MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Michael And Stephen Still Together?

Louis Partridge in Enola Holmes

Who Is Louis Partridge? Everything You Need To Know About Olivia Rodrigo's New Boyfriend

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine star in The Idea of You

Nicholas Galitzine And Anne Hathaway Had ‘Immediate Chemistry’ During ‘The Idea Of You’ Audition
The winners of Love Island Games have revealed they are no longer together

Love Island Couple Confirm Split Four Months After Winning Show

The show started with 13 celebrity housemates

Who's Been Evicted From Celebrity Big Brother?

Disney+ have released Taylor Swift's concert movie

Taylor Swift Fans Think They Found 'Reputation (TV)' Clue In The Eras Tour Film

The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+

What Time Does Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Come Out On Disney+?

Disney+ is set to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

What Are The Acoustic Songs On Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film On Disney+?

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Jack Dunkley

Jack From MAFS Australia: Age, Job, Ex-Girlfriend And More

Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother

Jedward Hit Back At Louis Walsh Calling Them 'Vile' On Celebrity Big Brother

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits