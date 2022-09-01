How Long Is Married At First Sight UK On For?

1 September 2022, 17:12

Married at First Sight UK
Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK is back with a brand new series, and as well as more drama the series is even longer! Here's how long MAFS UK is on for this year...

Married at First Sight UK has a line-up of contestants more chaotic yet romantic than ever and viewers already can't get enough of the new couples.

April and George quickly faced a test after she admitted to kissing a woman in a hot tub during their honeymoon and E4 have teased there's more drama to come after calling the new season its most dramatic yet.

MAFS UK isn't on on three days of the week, but there's enough episodes to keep us hooked on the couples', including Chanita and Jordan and Lara and Richie's, journeys.

But how long is the new series of Married at First Sight UK on for? Here's what you need to know...

Married at First Sight UK: April is a former Miss GB winner
Married at First Sight UK: April is a former Miss GB winner. Picture: E4
How long is Married at First Sight UK on for?

Married at First Sight UK will have 30 episodes, meaning it's on for about six-seven weeks.

After being paired up by relationship experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, we get to witness the couple's honeymoons before they move in together and face various tests.

Along the way they'll have regular dinner parties with their co-stars to discuss their relationships as well as attending group therapy with the dating experts to talk through any issues they're facing.

This year's MAFS UK contestants are more dramatic than ever
This year's MAFS UK contestants are more dramatic than ever. Picture: E4
MAFS UK is on for 30 episodes
MAFS UK is on for 30 episodes. Picture: E4

What days is Married at First Sight UK on?

Married at First Sight UK is on every week from Monday to Thursday.

There are no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

When is the last episode of Married at First Sight UK?

The final episode of Married at First Sight UK will air the week commencing 10th October.

It will see the couples either commit to their marriages for good, or walk away from their new relationships.

