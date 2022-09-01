Married At First Sight UK Viewers Shocked By First Cheating Scandal

1 September 2022, 15:00

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK fans were shocked to see April confess she kissed a woman behind husband George’s back.

Married at First Sight UK viewers are divided after watching April tell husband George she kissed a woman in a hot tub during their honeymoon, in a game of dares.

April and George jetted off to Jamaica after meeting each other at the altar, but just a few days in she revealed she kissed a woman she’d just met, calling it ‘just a bit of fun’.

Despite having met his new wife just a few days prior, George was visibly upset by the shock news, admitting he was starting to develop feelings for April.

Married at First Sight UK has only been back on for a few days, but fans already can’t get enough of the drama.

April told George she kissed a woman in a hot tub on their honeymoon
April told George she kissed a woman in a hot tub on their honeymoon. Picture: E4
George was visibly upset by April's revelation
George was visibly upset by April's revelation. Picture: E4

However, they’re divided over April’s shock revelation.

One person commented: “For her to turn round and say ‘she didn’t think nothing of kissing another girl’ when her husband is obviously upset shows a remarkable lack of emotional intelligence.

“Innocent or not. George is going to be a nervous wreck #MAFSUK.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Whether or not April thought kissing another girl was fine, George sees it as cheating. So rather than gaslighting him she needs to be apologising for her behaviour & have some self reflection.”

April and George married eachother without knowing each other
April and George married eachother without knowing each other. Picture: E4

However, defending April some fans claimed ‘it wasn’t cheating’.

One tweeted: “Aww i really like George but i don't know if he's being a bit of a wet lettuce yeah OK April kissed someone else but you can't keep running off stay and tell her yes it was only a game but you're not OK with it [sic].”

“George is totally intense, I'm sorry, what the f*** was that reaction? Fragile, fragile ego. Run girl,” said another.

Hours before the kiss, April said she was feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by their sudden situation, with George agreeing to give her space which is when she got into a hot tub with another holidaymaker.

