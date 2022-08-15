Meet The Singles On Married At First Sight UK’s 2022 Series
15 August 2022, 13:16
Married at First Sight UK is back for another series, and the cast has just been announced.
Married at First Sight UK is returning for an even bigger series, with an even longer run time.
Last year’s show was a huge hit with reality TV lovers and Channel 4 have promised the new series is ‘bigger and more dramatic than ever before!’
The experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be bringing their expertise to Married at First Sight UK once again, after guiding a number of couples into successful relationships last year.
From the previous series, two couples are still together and one has a baby on the way! Adam and Tayah are engaged and are preparing to become parents, while Daniel and Matt are still going strong.
The relationship experts are preparing to go through it all again, this time with a cast including a former Miss Great Britain, a dancer, a businesswoman, and a mental health assistant.
The cast of single contestants preparing to walk down the aisle and marry a stranger has been announced, so let’s take a look at who’s taking on Married at First Sight UK in 2022.
The cast of Married at First Sight UK 2022
Adrian
Age: 37
Job: Digital Designer
From: Manchester
Duka
Age: 31
Job: Recruitment HR Coordinator
From: Birmingham
George
Age: 40
Job: Financial Advisor
From: Worcestor
Jordan
Age: 29
Job: Account Manager
From: Darlington
Kwame
Age: 42
Job: Business Consultant
From: London
Pjay
Age: 31
Job: Dancer/Performer
From: Birmingham
Richie
Age: 51
Job: Sales Advisor
From: Sheffield
Thomas
Age: 31
Job: Mental Health Care Assistant
From: Liverpool
April
Age: 32
Job: Dress Designer
From: London
Chanita
Age: 29
Job: Social Worker
From: Derby
Jenna
Age: 32
Job: Zero Waste Shop Owner
From: Blackpool
Jess
Age: 31
Job: Dental Hygienist
From: Cambridgeshire
Kasia
Age: 36
Job: Businesswoman
From: London
Lara
Age: 49
Job: Waitress
From: Nottingham
Whitney
Age: 31
Job: PA
From: St Albans
Zoe
Age: 30
Job: Quantity Surveyor
From: West Midlands
