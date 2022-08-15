Meet The Singles On Married At First Sight UK’s 2022 Series

15 August 2022, 13:16

Married at First Sight UK is back on Channel 4 soon
Married at First Sight UK is back on Channel 4 soon. Picture: Channel 4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK is back for another series, and the cast has just been announced.

Married at First Sight UK is returning for an even bigger series, with an even longer run time.

Last year’s show was a huge hit with reality TV lovers and Channel 4 have promised the new series is ‘bigger and more dramatic than ever before!’

The experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be bringing their expertise to Married at First Sight UK once again, after guiding a number of couples into successful relationships last year.

From the previous series, two couples are still together and one has a baby on the way! Adam and Tayah are engaged and are preparing to become parents, while Daniel and Matt are still going strong.

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

The relationship experts are preparing to go through it all again, this time with a cast including a former Miss Great Britain, a dancer, a businesswoman, and a mental health assistant.

The cast of single contestants preparing to walk down the aisle and marry a stranger has been announced, so let’s take a look at who’s taking on Married at First Sight UK in 2022.

The cast of Married at First Sight UK 2022

Married at First Sight UK: Adrian
Married at First Sight UK: Adrian. Picture: Channel 4

Adrian

Age: 37

Job: Digital Designer

From: Manchester

Married at First Sight UK: Duka
Married at First Sight UK: Duka. Picture: Channel 4

Duka

Age: 31

Job: Recruitment HR Coordinator

From: Birmingham

Married at First Sight UK: George
Married at First Sight UK: George. Picture: Channel 4

George

Age: 40

Job: Financial Advisor

From: Worcestor

Married at First Sight UK: Jordan
Married at First Sight UK: Jordan. Picture: Channel 4

Jordan

Age: 29

Job: Account Manager

From: Darlington

Married at First Sight UK: Kwame
Married at First Sight UK: Kwame. Picture: Channel 4

Kwame

Age: 42

Job: Business Consultant

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Pjay
Married at First Sight UK: Pjay. Picture: Channel 4

Pjay

Age: 31

Job: Dancer/Performer

From: Birmingham

Married at First Sight UK: Richie
Married at First Sight UK: Richie. Picture: Channel 4

Richie

Age: 51

Job: Sales Advisor

From: Sheffield

Married at First Sight UK: Thomas
Married at First Sight UK: Thomas. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas

Age: 31

Job: Mental Health Care Assistant

From: Liverpool

Married at First Sight UK: April
Married at First Sight UK: April. Picture: Channel 4

April

Age: 32

Job: Dress Designer

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Chanita
Married at First Sight UK: Chanita. Picture: Channel 4

Chanita

Age: 29

Job: Social Worker

From: Derby

Married at First Sight UK: Jenna
Married at First Sight UK: Jenna. Picture: Channel 4

Jenna

Age: 32

Job: Zero Waste Shop Owner

From: Blackpool

Married at First Sight UK: Jess
Married at First Sight UK: Jess. Picture: Channel 4

Jess

Age: 31

Job: Dental Hygienist

From: Cambridgeshire

Married at First Sight UK: Kasia
Married at First Sight UK: Kasia. Picture: Channel 4

Kasia

Age: 36

Job: Businesswoman

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Lara
Married at First Sight UK: Lara. Picture: Channel 4

Lara

Age: 49

Job: Waitress

From: Nottingham

Married at First Sight UK: Whitney
Married at First Sight UK: Whitney. Picture: Channel 4

Whitney

Age: 31

Job: PA

From: St Albans

Married at First Sight UK: Zoe
Married at First Sight UK: Zoe. Picture: Channel 4

Zoe

Age: 30

Job: Quantity Surveyor

From: West Midlands

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Coco Lodge has released her Love Island audition tape online

Coco Lodge Shares Her Love Island Audition Tape Revealing How She Became A Casa Amor Girl

Taylor Swift could be nominated for an Oscar

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: Short Film' Could Be In The Running For An Oscar

Doja Cat has responded after receiving criticism over her new look

Doja Cat Hits Out At Criticism Over Her New Look After Shaving Her Head & Eyebrows

Paige Thorne has addressed the criticism...

Love Island's Paige Responds To Islanders' Criticism Of Her On The Show

Love Island

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide will be fronting their own travel show

Love Island’s Ekin-Su And Davide Are Getting Their Own Travel Show

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star