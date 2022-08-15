Meet The Singles On Married At First Sight UK’s 2022 Series

Married at First Sight UK is back on Channel 4 soon. Picture: Channel 4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK is back for another series, and the cast has just been announced.

Married at First Sight UK is returning for an even bigger series, with an even longer run time.

Last year’s show was a huge hit with reality TV lovers and Channel 4 have promised the new series is ‘bigger and more dramatic than ever before!’

The experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be bringing their expertise to Married at First Sight UK once again, after guiding a number of couples into successful relationships last year.

From the previous series, two couples are still together and one has a baby on the way! Adam and Tayah are engaged and are preparing to become parents, while Daniel and Matt are still going strong.

The relationship experts are preparing to go through it all again, this time with a cast including a former Miss Great Britain, a dancer, a businesswoman, and a mental health assistant.

The cast of single contestants preparing to walk down the aisle and marry a stranger has been announced, so let’s take a look at who’s taking on Married at First Sight UK in 2022.

The cast of Married at First Sight UK 2022

Married at First Sight UK: Adrian. Picture: Channel 4

Adrian

Age: 37

Job: Digital Designer

From: Manchester

Married at First Sight UK: Duka. Picture: Channel 4

Duka

Age: 31

Job: Recruitment HR Coordinator

From: Birmingham

Married at First Sight UK: George. Picture: Channel 4

George

Age: 40

Job: Financial Advisor

From: Worcestor

Married at First Sight UK: Jordan. Picture: Channel 4

Jordan

Age: 29

Job: Account Manager

From: Darlington

Married at First Sight UK: Kwame. Picture: Channel 4

Kwame

Age: 42

Job: Business Consultant

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Pjay. Picture: Channel 4

Pjay

Age: 31

Job: Dancer/Performer

From: Birmingham

Married at First Sight UK: Richie. Picture: Channel 4

Richie

Age: 51

Job: Sales Advisor

From: Sheffield

Married at First Sight UK: Thomas. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas

Age: 31

Job: Mental Health Care Assistant

From: Liverpool

Married at First Sight UK: April. Picture: Channel 4

April

Age: 32

Job: Dress Designer

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Chanita. Picture: Channel 4

Chanita

Age: 29

Job: Social Worker

From: Derby

Married at First Sight UK: Jenna. Picture: Channel 4

Jenna

Age: 32

Job: Zero Waste Shop Owner

From: Blackpool

Married at First Sight UK: Jess. Picture: Channel 4

Jess

Age: 31

Job: Dental Hygienist

From: Cambridgeshire

Married at First Sight UK: Kasia. Picture: Channel 4

Kasia

Age: 36

Job: Businesswoman

From: London

Married at First Sight UK: Lara. Picture: Channel 4

Lara

Age: 49

Job: Waitress

From: Nottingham

Married at First Sight UK: Whitney. Picture: Channel 4

Whitney

Age: 31

Job: PA

From: St Albans

Married at First Sight UK: Zoe. Picture: Channel 4

Zoe

Age: 30

Job: Quantity Surveyor

From: West Midlands

