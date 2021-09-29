Married At First Sight Fans Are Defending Luke After Morag Breaks Down About Their Relationship

Married at First Sight UK fans defended Luke. Picture: E4

Married at First Sight UK saw yet another dramatic dinner party on Tuesday night, this time Luke and Morag were bearing the brunt of the blow-up.

Luke and Morag are just one of the Married at First Sight UK couples keen to make their relationship work.

While Franky is preparing to move to the UK from Dubai for Marilyse and Tayah and Adam get ready to become puppy owners, Luke and Morag haven’t been so smooth-sailing.

And on Tuesday night’s episode fans saw some of the contestants including Matt and Dan air their honest feelings about Luke’s marriage to Morag.

Luke and Morag were quizzed on their relationship. Picture: E4

Matt quizzed Morag on whether the ‘original Luke was good enough for her’ and things exploded from there.

Firefighter Luke has undergone a huge transformation since meeting Morag after she told him she didn’t like the way he dresses and that she didn't find him sexy.

After she tried to put the question to Luke, her response left Matt angry, he even whispered to husband Dan: “I’m going to explode.”

Fans have been defending Luke since, praising Matt for sticking up for him.

Morag has been accused of changing Luke on MAFS UK. Picture: Morag Crichton/Instagram

I love how passionate Matt is about how Morag treats Luke. I completely agree with everything he’s saying and I’m glad he’s protecting him and speaking up! 👏🏻 #MAFSUK — Kerry Earnshaw (@kerryearnshaw19) September 29, 2021

“Do anyone else just want to go up to Luke & give him a cuddle? Moo-b**** is literally breaking him [sic],” one person commented.

“OMG Luke open ur eyes,” tweeted another.

“Absolutely loving Matt calling out Morag and protecting Luke,” wrote another.

Morag also said her favourite thing about Luke is when he gets aggressive, which Matt was quick to call out as ‘not the real him.’

Never have I loved Matt, more!



He’s asking the questions nobody else has the bollocks to ask - and sees through the facade.



Luke, wake up mate. She’s not the one!! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSight — Natasha Anne (@NattyAnney) September 29, 2021

Morag told Luke she didn't find him sexy. Picture: E4

Luke’s mum became concerned during the homestays when he revealed he’s changed his mind about having children, and during his visit to Morag’s friends he was left upset when they told him she needs someone ‘who will fight back’ and ‘keep her on her toes’.

Married at First Sight UK continues at 9pm on Channel 4.

