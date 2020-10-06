Meet The Marred At First Sight UK Cast 2020

Married At First Sight UK cast 2020. Picture: Married At First Sight/ Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK is returning with a whole new cast and here's everything you need to know about the newlyweds as the Channel 4 show kicks off...

Married At First Sight is returning to the UK with a brand new bunch of singletons ready to take the biggest leap of faith TV has ever seen, so, let's meet the latest bunch!

Up until now, we've had the Australian series to bring us all the drama, tears and romances, but the Channel 4 show is finally returning to the UK

Married At First Sight UK cast

The upcoming series, like the previous UK series, will follow two couples journeys down the aisle and into married life through just four episodes.

If you're used to watching the Australian version, this may seem like a seriously shortened season as theirs had over 20 episodes in each series.

But, it should still be short and sweet!

Let's meet the couples!

Michelle & Owen

Michelle and Owen are the youngest couple on 'Married At First Sight'. Picture: Channel 4/ Married At First Sight

The youngest couple tying the knot are Michelle, a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings and Owen, a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield.

The dating expert, Paul C Brunson, who you may recognise from Celebs Go Dating, has matched the couples carefully based on their personalities, qualities, values and basically everything needed to make a relationship work has spoken to The Mirror about the pair.

"The pros with Michelle and Owen is that they are relatively new to dating. So they don’t have all that baggage."

“The challenging thing about them is that they’re kind of awkward, they have a horrible time determining if someone is into them so build up defence mechanisms and those can be hard to break down.”

Shareen & David

A married couple from Channel 4's upcoming series of 'Married At First Sight'. Picture: Channel 4/ Married At First Sight

The next couple is 47-year-old Shareen, a mum of three adult daughters, who is tying the knot to David, who is a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull.

They have been teased as 'appearing perfect' for each other on paper, so we will have to see whether love blossoms.

The show also said: "With both these couples, you’re just going to have to wait and see but watching in the hope their love story unfolds is so enticing for the audience."

It sounds like these two could be in with a shot of making it the distance!

Married At First Sight UK begins tonight (Tuesday, October 9) at 9.30pm on Channel 4.

