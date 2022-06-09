Luca Bish's Ex Opens Up About Their Split Before Love Island

9 June 2022, 16:13 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 16:42

Sophie Floyd told her followers about her break-up with Luca Bish
Sophie Floyd told her followers about her break-up with Luca Bish. Picture: Sophie Floyd/Instagram/ITV
An unearthed video posted by Luca Bish's ex details their 'hurtful' break-up as the Islander cracks on in the villa.

Luca Bish is one of the original 11 contestants taking Love Island by storm this season, with his summer of love already heating up as his may have been turned by Paige Thorne...

However, it's not just his love life in the villa that's making headlines! His long-term ex-girlfriend made a video detailing their 'disrespectful' break-up before Luca jet-setted to Majorca.

Influencer and tattooist Sophie Floyd posted a confessional video to her YouTube channel – where she has amassed an impressive 264,000 followers – six months ago.

She gets candid about the ending of her four-year-long relationship with the fishmonger-turned-Islander.

Luca Bish entered the Love Island villa on June 6
Sophie Floyd posted a confessional video about her break-up with Luca
Before beginning his stint in the villa, Luca spoke to ITV producers about his serious relationship with Sophie, he said: "I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart."

Luca and Sophie met at school in their hometown of Brighton and were together for over four years until they called it quits in 2021.

The re-emerged video from the influencer was originally posted at the end of last year, she spoke openly to her audience about the break-up: "As a lot of you have kind of gathered, me and Luca aren't together anymore."

Sophie addressed the 'grief' she'd been feeling since the split: "It's a lot. I've been dealing with that and all the things that come with that. Very sudden, very unexpected, weird."

Luca Bish spoke about his serious break-up before the show
"We've been together since we were like 17 so it's such a long time to grow up with someone... We were literally best friends," she continued.

"It feels very similar to grief that I've felt before. He's maybe not who he was and he's maybe not who I thought he was as well, which is f*****g hard to deal with."

The influencer didn't hold back when talking about her pain, admitting that she didn't like how the relationship came to a close.

"He did f*****g hurt me and he was massively disrespectful to me towards the end, which is why I kind of just had to put things to bed and move forward," Sophie said to the camera.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9 PM on Sundays through to Fridays.

