Love Is Blind's Zanab & Cole Speak Out After Reunion Episode Divides Viewers

11 November 2022, 17:04 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 17:12

Love Is Blind: Zanab and Cole have spoken out about the dramatic reunion episode
Love Is Blind: Zanab and Cole have spoken out about the dramatic reunion episode. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Love Is Blind couple Zanab and Cole have separately addressed the ‘cuties’ scene on the reunion episode.

*Spoilers for Love is Blind series 3 below.*

Love Is Blind season 3 has been just as dramatic and emotional as the series before it, and the biggest talking point from the latest episodes is over Zanab and Cole’s relationship.

When they reached the altar, Zanab said no to marrying the man she’d met in the pods, telling Cole he ruined her self-confidence.

And at the cast’s reunion Zanab went into more detail about her reasons for saying no, claiming their relationship led to her developing an eating disorder.

Cole has spoken out about his relationship with Zanab
Cole has spoken out about his relationship with Zanab. Picture: Netflix

Zanab recalled a scene that was filmed but hadn’t aired, claiming she grabbed two cuties (tangerines) to eat ‘at like 2pm’, to which she claimed Cole reacted with: “Are you going to eat both of those?”

She continued: “And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s a serving.’ And he goes, ‘Well, we’re going out to eat later, maybe you should save your appetite.’”

Netflix aired the scene at the end of the episode, for viewers to make their own judgement.

Love Is Blind: Zanab said no to Cole at the altar
Love Is Blind: Zanab said no to Cole at the altar. Picture: Netflix

Zanab and Cole have since, separately, addressed the scene. She told Cosmopolitan UK: "I stand by what I said - I’m someone that chooses their words very carefully. I said what I said for a reason. I think people saw the ‘cuties clip’ different[ly] than how it made me feel. That’s why I brought it up.

"People are already saying it makes it seem like I’m a liar. I hate that it looks like I don’t have credibility there. [But] I wouldn’t have brought it up if it wasn’t important [to me] or wasn’t part of why I said what I said at the wedding. People know they shouldn’t make comments on what a woman is eating, period."

She’s also since taken to Instagram to say she fought for their relationship ‘until I couldn’t anymore.’

Cole too has spoken out, admitting he hadn’t yet watched the tangerine scene and that he wasn’t aware Zanab had developed an ED because of how she felt she was treated by him.

Love Is Blind series 3: The reunion episode was an emotional one
Love Is Blind series 3: The reunion episode was an emotional one. Picture: Netflix

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I hate that. I absolutely hate that. I would never want that for anyone. I can't believe that. If that really did come from our relationship, I am to the core of myself sorry that that ever happened. I wish that I could in any way help her, but I had no idea, and I still have no idea what that's like for her because we're not really on talking terms.”

Of course, Love Is Blind only shows us a small insight into the couples’ lives, and we’ll never fully know what goes on in private.

The reunion episode is available to stream on Netflix now.

