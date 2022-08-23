Love Is Blind: After The Altar Is Coming Back For Series 2 – Here's When

23 August 2022, 14:31

By Kathryn Knight

The Love is Blind series two cast have filmed their reunion show, After The Altar and it looks so dramatic.

Days after Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their splits, Netflix dropped the trailer for the show that will see all the Love is Blind contestants reunite; After the Altar.

While none of the couples who married on the show last year are together anymore, the trailer shows some new couples formed once filming had wrapped.

Deepti and Kyle went on to date after she and fiancé Shake called it quits at the aisle, while Shayne and Shania came face to face after she was branded ‘the other woman’ in his relationship with Natalie.

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Are Getting Divorced

Love Is Blind Couple Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Announce They're Getting A Divorce

Initially, Kyle was engaged to Shaina but she called off the wedding after just a few days of being engaged as he didn’t have the same religious views as her.

On Monday, the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar dropped and, the series two cast, are still facing drama one year on.

Shayne and Shaina reunite in Love is Blind: After the Altar
Shayne and Shaina reunite in Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix
Shaina introduces her new boyfriend on After the Altar
Shaina introduces her new boyfriend on After the Altar. Picture: Netflix

When is Love is Blind: After the Altar coming out on Netflix?

Love is Blind: After the Altar lands on Netflix on 16 September. The series two cast reunited shortly after the show aired earlier this year, but After the Altar will see the cast come together in a more informal setting.

However, it also means more drama.

In the preview for the show, Shaina tells Shayne: “Natalie is telling everybody that she found really inappropriate messages between me and you.”

However, Shaina is also seen bringing a new boyfriend to the event.

Iyanna and Jarrette face a tense conversation
Iyanna and Jarrette face a tense conversation. Picture: Netflix
Danielle and Nick have since divorced
Danielle and Nick have since divorced. Picture: Netflix

Natalie meanwhile says: “Much more has happened. I need to tell my truth.”

Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce earlier this month, and Iyanna's parents are seen confronting them in the trailer, asking both: “Is there something you’re not sharing?”

The only other couple to walk down the aisle on the series was Danielle and Nick, who have also since split.

TMZ reported days prior that Danielle had filed for divorce from Nick just over a year after tying the knot.

