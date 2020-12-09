Exclusive

WATCH: Exclusive Little Mix Performance Ahead Of 'LM5 The Tour Film's' Release!

We have an exclusive performance of 'Woman Like Me' ahead of Little Mix's big screen debut of their LM5 concert filmed at London's O2!

Little Mix have given us an exclusive look at their upcoming LM5 The Tour Film and we thought it was only fair to give all you Mixers a peek at the flick before it hits UK cinemas on 12 and 13th December!

The girls have sent us their incredible performance of 'Woman Like Me' ahead of their tour film's release and it is getting us so hyped to see it in full!

Watch Little Mix's LM5 tour performance at London's O2. Picture: Little Mix

As you guys know, following the release of their fifth studio album ‘LM5’, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on ‘LM5 The Tour’ in 2019.

They sold over 400,000 tickets and played at 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland!

Remember the days thousands of us could gather for concerts?!

It feels like a distant memory ATM...

Their tour included an almighty 5 sold out shows at London's O2 and the girls' film was recorded at their final gig at the iconic venue.

In a career spanning set of nineteen songs, the group perform hits such as ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Wings’ and ‘Touch’ to a crowd of over 15,000.

It also features surprise guest appearances from Stormzy and Kamille!

Little Mix's 'LM5 The Tour Film' is hitting cinemas in the UK. Picture: Little Mix

Reflecting on the unforgettable tour, Perrie said:

"Performing live is our absolute favourite thing to do, our LM5 Tour was absolutely amazing and we are so proud of it."

Leigh-Anne adds: "We enjoyed every second of the LM5 Tour and hope you all love this special filmed performance capturing all the magic of that show."

Little Mix film their final 2019 performance . Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix: LM5 - The Tour Film will be in UK cinemas this weekend on 12 & 13 December.

For more information and to book your cinema tickets visit littlemixtourfilm.com

