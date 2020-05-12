Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Hamilton Movie Is Coming To Disney Plus In July

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical movie Hamilton is getting released over a year early and will be streamed exclusively on Disney Plus.

The award-winning musical Hamilton will be exclusively coming to Disney Plus much sooner than expected.

The show’s creator and notable performer Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that the movie will be coming to our screens over a year earlier than originally planned, as it will drop in July.

He took to Twitter, writing: “It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film.

“THIS July 3rd. On Disney+ #Hamilfilm.”

The musical first launched on Broadway in 2015 and has since won numerous awards, including Best Musical at the Tony Awards.

Disney Plus is planning to release a filmed version of Hamilton’s original Broadway production, starring the likes of Miranda himself, Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldberry.

Instead of the planned theatrical release, which was set for October 15, 2021, Disney has bumped it up, meaning that they’ve cancelled the planned theatrical run which reportedly cost $75million, in order to turn it into a streaming exclusive instead.

Disney’s executive chairman and former CEO, Bob Iger, hinted that it has been brought forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the press release, he said: "No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful.”

“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

