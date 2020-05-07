ABC Announce Another Disney Family Singalong Starring Katy Perry, John Legend And More

ABC are hosting yet another Disney music singalong session involving a whole host of other stars.

The Disney Family Singalong on ABC was a huge hit the first time around, with Ariana Grande’s performance of ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ from Hercules being re-watched by fans for days after.

The High School Musical cast also reunited (virtually) to sing some of the movies’ classic songs, truly lifting the mood of the nation.

Katy Perry Reveals Her Daring Pregnancy Met Gala Outfit As 2020 Event Cancelled

Beyoncé also surprised fans with ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’, and we don’t know how Disney are going to top this one!

Katy Perry will be opening the next Disney Family Singalong. Picture: Getty

But Disney have announced once again they’ll be hosting a family singalong once more, this time taking place on Sunday.

ABC announced John Legend, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and Lang Lang are among the guests getting involved, and fans are hoping for even more surprises.

The Muppets will open the show, before Ben Platt and Idina Menzel belt out ‘A Whole New World’.

Katy will sing ‘Baby Mine’ from Dumbo and Jennifer Hudson and John Legend will come together for ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

John Legend is the ideal pop star for a Disney singalong. Picture: Getty

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will reunite for ‘Hakuna Matata’ featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III.

And Miguel will sing ‘Remember Me’ with Christina Aguilera, who also took part in the first singalong.

UK fans can’t watch the show when it airs live on ABC in the US, but it will likely be added to Disney+ after the first family singalong did the same.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Katy Perry News