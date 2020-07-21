When Does The Kissing Booth 2 Come Out In The UK? Fans Begin Netflix Countdown

21 July 2020

Netflix is bringing us The Kissing Booth 2 this July but what’s the exact release date in the UK? Here’s what fans have already been saying about the sequel.

The Kissing Booth 2 is nearly here and honestly, we can not wait to see what the likes of Elle Evans, Noah and Lee Flynn and the rest of the cast get up to this time around - so when is The Kissing Booth coming out on Netflix?

With the countdown officially on, The Kissing Booth 2 release date in the UK is Friday, 24th July and fans are already besides themselves as they begin the official countdown for the new Netflix movie.

With just a few days to go, after a two year wait since the first Kissing Booth instalment, fans of the show have been jumping on social media to share their excitement.

Sharing her anticipating, someone wrote on Twitter: “The Kissing Booth 2” Comes out on Netflix Friday Grimacing face y’all don’t understand I been counting this down for MONTHS now.”

Someone else wrote: “So excited for the kissing booth 2.”

“Cannot wait for the kissing booth 2,” another wrote.

So what can we expect from The Kissing Booth 2? Well, after the first movie ended with Noah heading off to college, this movie is all about how he and Elle manage their long distance relationship.

As you can expect, things get rather complicated with one being a college student and the other in high school. Plus it’s time for Elle and her best friend to try and get into their dream college just like their mums.

Don’t forget, The Kissing Booth 2 is released on Netflix in the UK on Friday, July 24 and The Kissing Booth is available to watch now.

