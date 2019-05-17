WATCH: Kevin Hart And Eric Stonestreet Roast Harry Styles' Moustache And MET Gala Outfit

The Secret Life of Pets 2 co-stars got real heartless as they ripped into the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Liam Payne.

Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet had a few choice words for Harry Styles, after Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp asked the The Secret Life of Pets 2 stars to roast some celebrities.

Kevin recently ripped into the likes of Calvin Harris when he caught up with Sonny Jay, so Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny wanted to hear their thoughts on Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne.

"I don't like the fact that Harry Styles' moustache is lighter than his eyebrows," said Kevin, while the Modern Family actor, Eric Stonestreet replied "I don't personally like that Harry Styles is wearing a top that my aunt has".

They didn't stop there, though. They also went in on Liam Payne - saying he looks like every villain in every teen movie - and they couldn't get over the fact that they thought Ed Sheeran looks like he always says "dude".

Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet caught up with Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

NOTE: If you're a celebrity, beware for the next time Kevin Hart comes to the UK...