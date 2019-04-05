WATCH: "Who The F***?!" - Sonny Jay Winds Up The Rock And Kevin Hart When He Asked Them Who Farted!

5 April 2019, 07:52

Why did you do this, Sonny? WHY?!

On a list of people not to mess why, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson scores pretty highly. (Kevin Hart? Meh. Not so much.)

That's why we felt a wee bit sorry for Sonny Jay, when Roman Kemp set him the task of interviewing and slipping in some pretty cringe phrases during.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Jumanji UK PremierePic: Getty

While chatting about 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - or, as Sonny calls it, Ju-Man-A-Gee' - he questioned as to whether or not Kevin Hart farted during, and started discussing how much of better actor Triple H is, compared to Dwayne.

It ended pretty quickly when Dwayne Johnson raised his iconic brow and simple shouted "WHO THE F*** IS ROMAN KEMP?!"

NOTE: Roman, next time you dare Sonny to make a pleb of himself in front of two Hollywood A-listers, get ready for it to come back and bite you.

The guys' 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' co-stars, Jack Black and Nick Jonas, swung by to sing some Christmas tunes with Roman Kemp...

