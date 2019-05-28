Keith Lemon Makes A Surprise Cameo In New Elton John Movie, 'Rocketman'

Eagle-eyed viewers spot Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon in the new Elton John movie. Picture: Getty

Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemmon made his acting debut in the new Elton John biopic - but did you spot him?

Elton John biopic Rocketman hit the cinemas earlier this month, and is already proving to be a hit with fans and critics.

As well featuring some of Elton's best hits - such as 'The Bitch is Back', 'Your Song', Tiny Dancer' and, of course, 'Rocket Man' - the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie also includes a surprise celeb cameo, from none other than Celebrity Juice's Keith Lemon.

That's right - Keith Lemon (whose real name is Leigh Francis) joined the star-studded cast led by Taron Egerton, playing shop worker Pete.

Keith Lemon makes a surprise cameo in the new Rocketman movie. Picture: Picture: Virgin EMI

Speaking to The Sun, Keith Lemon said: “If you blink you’ll miss me, but I had a few lines."

He added: “I’m in the trailer. I’ve got yellow trousers on!“I’ve known the director [Dexter Fletcher] for years and he asked me if I wanted to do a cameo, so I said yes.

“I’ve only got four lines but it was really exciting. I did a scene with Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell.”

When asked about Taron Egerton, who plays a young Elton John in the movie, Leigh commented: “Taron is amazing in it because he sings all the tunes as well.

“I want to get him on Celebrity Juice. I’ve had a cameo in his movie, so he can come and have a cameo on Celebrity Juice!"