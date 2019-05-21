Katy Keene: Trailer, Cast And Plot Of Riverdale Spin-Off Starring Lucy Hale

Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene’s new trailer has just dropped, and we’re already hooked.

If you’re obsessed with the likes of Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars, spin-off series Katy Keene will be a series right up your street.

American television network The CW have just dropped the first trailer for Katy Keene, and we learned the series will be set a few years into the future depicting Katy (Lucy Hale) as the fashion designer starting off her adult life in New York City.

Riverdale Fans Are Concerned Jughead Is Dead After Season 3 Finale

Katy Keene is the Riverdale spin-off we all need. Picture: Getty

What is Katy Keene about?

Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who is “trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway, and in the recording studio” in New York City with the help of her equally ambitious friends.

Archie Comics character Katy is a college student who became so popular she landed her own comic book series, branded the “pin up of Archie Comics”.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale can be seen in the trailer introducing us to NYC, saying: “For a city that never sleeps, New Yok sure has a lot of dreamers”.

Ashleigh Murray, Lucy Hale, Julia Chan and Jonny Beauchamp all star in Katy Keene. Picture: Getty

The cast of Katy Keene

Lucy Hale has the main role as Katy Keene, but her character will have a number of close friends on the journey alongside her.

Jonny Beauchamp will play Jorge/Ginger Lopez, an aspiring Broadway actor working in his family business during the day and performing as his drag queen alter ego Ginger at night.

Julia Chan stars as Pepper Smith, an ‘It Girl’ who dreams of opening an art studio.

Riverdale’s Ashleigh Murray will reprise her role as Josie McCoy, leaving behind her teenage friends (Katy Keene is set a few years ahead) to follow her dream of becoming a singer.

Some of you may remember Lucien Laviscount from his time in Waterloo Road, but more recently he starred in Scream Queens. In Katy Keene he’ll have the role of Alexander Cabot, the CEO of his father’s record label who prefers to shun his family funds in exchange for a normal life, secretly DJing in dive bars and taking the subway.

Camille Hyde will star as Alexander’s competitive sister Alexandra Cabot, a socialite with a different vision for her family’s record label.

Zane Holtz plays KO Kelly, Katy’s long-term boyfriend who’s a personal trainer and is keen to marry his girlfriend. His goal is to fight a welterweight champion in Madison Square Garden.

Lucien Laviscount will star as Alexander Cabot. Picture: Getty

How is Katy Keene linked to Riverdale?

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa co-wrote the pilot episode of Katy Keene with fellow Riverdale writer Michael Grassi, but that’s seemingly as far as the connection between the series will go.

Katy Keene takes place five years after Riverdale High School, meaning any stars who join the series will obviously be older (Ashleigh Murray’s character Josie McCoy).

Will Katy Keene be on Netflix?

The CW recently ended their deal with Netflix, meaning Katy Keene won’t automatically hit the streaming platform once it’s aired on TV. However, there may still be a chance it’s added to Netflix, so keep your eyes peeled here for updates.

