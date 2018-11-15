John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018: A Tribute To Elton John

Elton John's 'Your Song' is the centrepiece of this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

John Lewis' Christmas advert 2018 has finally arrived! Every year, the entirety of the UK waits for the new advert to be released and this year, the company have gone all in with an Elton John inspired video.

The advert features Elton's classic 'Your Song' which was also used in their 2010 campaign which featured #CapitalJBB confirmed artist Ellie Goulding's cover.

Elton John stars in the John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: YouTube

The advert is titled 'The Boy & The Piano' and chronicles Elton's life from childhood where he actually gets his very first piano all the way to the present day.

A John Lewis spokesman told Metro, ‘There is some creative license that’s been taken with the story telling, but we worked really closely with Elton and Rocket management to go painstakingly through the details - his audition for the music academy, when he used to play in the Northwood Hills pub when he was Redge Dwight as a teenager, all of that’s been done as accurately as we can.’

The reaction to the ad have been mixed. Some fans have praised however many are feeling disappointed at how the ad is more a biopic for Elton as opposed to a classic Christmassy ad.

The John Lewis Christmas ad is basically Elton’s this is your life. Didn’t feel particularly Christmassy #EltonJohnLewis #disappointed — Ruth (@ruth_haf) November 15, 2018

The John Lewis Elton John advert is ok, but when does their Christmas advert come out? 😕 #EltonJohnLewis — Jeebs Palmer (@JeebsPalmer) November 15, 2018