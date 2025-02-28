White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

28 February 2025, 17:43

White Lotus&squot; Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad
White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad. Picture: AFF/Alamy Live News, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Patrick Schwarzenegger has responded to people accusing him of benefitting from nepotism in a new interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Patrick Schwarzenegger has clapped back at claims that he only got his role in The White Lotus because of his father.

Since The White Lotus season 3 debuted, people have not been able to stop talking about Patrick Schwarzenegger's performance as Saxon Ratliff. From his offensive remarks to his questionable relationship with his younger brother, Patrick portrays the rich, arrogant jerk perfectly. Fans are hating and thirsting over Saxon in equal measure.

That being said, in spite of the huge praise that Patrick's received for his take on the role, people have also accused him of only getting the role because of nepotism. Now, Patrick has responded to the "frustrating" claims.

Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger's parents?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 trailer

Patrick is the son of former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who is best known for playing the title role in The Terminator movies. He also acted as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. As for Patrick's mother, he is the son of journalist and author Maria Shriver, the niece of late US president John F. Kennedy.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Patrick said that it’s "frustrating" that people reduce his success to his family.

Patrick then responded: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."

He continued: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger's parents?
Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger's parents? Picture: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

As well as The White Lotus, Patrick has acted in series like Gen V and Scream Queens. He also starred in the 2021 Netflix film Moxie.

Read more TV news here:

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films

Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London

The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 7 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more
MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits