White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad. Picture: AFF/Alamy Live News, HBO

By Sam Prance

Patrick Schwarzenegger has responded to people accusing him of benefitting from nepotism in a new interview.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has clapped back at claims that he only got his role in The White Lotus because of his father.

Since The White Lotus season 3 debuted, people have not been able to stop talking about Patrick Schwarzenegger's performance as Saxon Ratliff. From his offensive remarks to his questionable relationship with his younger brother, Patrick portrays the rich, arrogant jerk perfectly. Fans are hating and thirsting over Saxon in equal measure.

That being said, in spite of the huge praise that Patrick's received for his take on the role, people have also accused him of only getting the role because of nepotism. Now, Patrick has responded to the "frustrating" claims.

Who are Patrick Schwarzenegger's parents?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 trailer

Patrick is the son of former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who is best known for playing the title role in The Terminator movies. He also acted as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. As for Patrick's mother, he is the son of journalist and author Maria Shriver, the niece of late US president John F. Kennedy.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Patrick said that it’s "frustrating" that people reduce his success to his family.

Patrick then responded: "I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on."

He continued: "Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

As well as The White Lotus, Patrick has acted in series like Gen V and Scream Queens. He also starred in the 2021 Netflix film Moxie.

