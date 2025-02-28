Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films. Picture: DreamWorks

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don't know who this man is, but it ain't Shrek."

Cinematic masterpiece Shrek was once a piece of art that truly united the world but now, the peaceful swamp we once all lived in is in complete disarray thanks to the release of the first teaser trailer for Shrek 5.

The first look clip, which teases Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona's now-teenage daughter Felicia, features a brand new redesigned animation style showing much smoother, polished looking characters... and some people really don't like it!

It's been 14 years since Shrek Forever After was released and animation technologies have developed significantly since then. But according to fans, Shrek's new look is too jarring and different from the originals they know and love.

There may be another reason behind the new look animation too, as the co-director has now revealed that the clip wasn't supposed to be released until December 2025...

Why did Shrek 5 change its animation style?

Zendaya cast as Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5

Reacting to the new character animation style, people have been left confused about why Shrek, Fiona and Donkey now look so different compared to the original four films. (Even the Magic Mirror looks like it's had a sneaky makeover.)

One person wrote: "Why does the animation look like an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like?"

Others immediately compared it to the widely criticised original look of the Sonic The Hedgehog movie which ended up being redesigned because of the intense backlash. (Shrek 5's new vibe is different but it's literally not even remotely close to that situation... be serious!!!)

Memes have since flooded the internet with people criticising the first look but there's been plenty of tweets counteracting the complaints too.

are you guys seeing this....what did they do to her pic.twitter.com/XQtn4Xn1nT — tiktok hater (@vancssasbeckett) February 27, 2025

I don't know who this man is, but it ain't Shrek. pic.twitter.com/rTkNrsd639 — Ezra Cubero (@EzraCubero) February 27, 2025

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, jaw shave, chin reduction, face lift, blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal, botox, eye lift, cheek filler pic.twitter.com/JhZSIrYl8D — yasmin (@ycsm1n) February 27, 2025

Why does the animation look like an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like 💔 https://t.co/O1DcTCqfMH pic.twitter.com/M16DYYQYKE — Saammuel (@Saammuel) February 27, 2025

On the flip side of the Great Shrek Divide, people have been passionately defending the new animation style and have urged others to wait until the final film has been released.

Pointing out the distinct redesign of Puss In Boots across the films he's appeared in, one user wrote: "'They made them too cartoony' NOBODY COMPLAINED WHEN IT HAPPENED TO HIM !!!"

Another added: "This is just an animation change which looks weird because we’ve had the same design for 4 movies."

Some said they looked even better than the previous films.

"They made them too cartoony" NOBODY COMPLAINED WHEN IT HAPPENED TO HIM !!! pic.twitter.com/nOJ6razpzp — luaa ₍^. .^₎⟆ comms open (@playcentermd) February 27, 2025

“It feels like another Sonic situation” no it DOES NOT, convinced some of you were not there for Sonic. That redesign was atrocious, this is just an animation change which looks weird because we’ve had the same design for 4 movies 😭 pic.twitter.com/oZFNXV3Uhw — Joe (@hzjoe03) February 27, 2025

I genuinely don’t get why people are even upset, the redesigns look so much better honestly https://t.co/W1ho5Aw4Un — Chris DeRose (ScartchyDeRose.bsky.social) (@ScratchyDerose) February 27, 2025

Shrek 5 co-director Brad Ableson has also now confirmed on Instagram that the teaser was not actually supposed to be released until December 2025 but, because the Zendaya casting news was leaked, they decided to drop it early.

Given that DreamWorks had no intention of releasing the clip right now, there's a strong possibility that the animation on the final film will look different.

Shrek 5's first look is much more aligned with recent DreamWorks animated films but whether they revert back to the original style in response to the criticism remains to be seen.

Shrek 5 is not set to be released until December 2026.

