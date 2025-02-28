The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London. Picture: Alamy

The Hunger Games stage show is coming to London's Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre - here’s everything you need to know.

After two years of anticipation, reaping day has almost finally arrived, and by that we mean The Hunger Games stage show is finally set to launch in London.

Plans for The Hunger Games On Stage were announced way back in 2023, and it’s safe to say it kicked up a fuss, particularly given The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes film adaptation was released the same year.

Would it reveal new Hunger Games lore? Who would play Katniss and Peeta? And how true would it stay to the book? These were all questions we were desperate to get to the bottom of!

While the theatre production was originally scheduled to launch at the end of 2024, fans were left desperately waiting for updates on a new date when it was announced the show had been delayed until 2025.

But now a launch date has finally been confirmed, so here’s everything we know about The Hunger Games stage adaptation, from casting news, ticket prices and venue details...

The Hunger Games stage play is coming to London in 2025. Picture: The Hunger Games on Stage

The Hunger Games on Stage opening date: When does it start?

According to the official website, the show will officially start on October 20th 2025.

While there are currently no details on how long the production will be running, be sure to keep an eye on this page because we'll bring you the latest news as soon as we have it.

The Hunger Games on Stage venue: Where can you watch it?

The Hunger Games on Stage will be staged at a brand new purpose-built 1,200 seat venue in London's Canary Wharf called the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

And what's more, the CEOs and founders of the Troubadour Theatres have promised to pull out all the stops for the dystopian stage production, as it’s been designed to create an immersive experience.

They said the show would offer a “transportive, electrifying experience that fully captures the scale, intensity and spectacle of Suzanne Collins’ world. Every element – from the staging to the technology – has been tailored to transport audiences right into the heart of the Games like never before.”

Who will play Katniss in the Hunger Games stage play? Picture: Alamy

The Hunger Games on Stage plot: Will it be the same as the book and the movie?

The Hunger Games theatre adaptation will follow the original plot we all know and love.

The official website synopsis reads: "Based on the original 'Hunger Games' story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope.”

While some fans may be hoping for some new lore about the show’s characters, a la Stranger Things: The First Shadow, it seems like the plan for this adaptation is to stay true to the original plot.

But that doesn't mean it won't have some added pizzazz, as the show promises to use “extraordinary stunts and illusions” to bring the “powerful story to life on stage”. In other words, it's going to be immersive.

Will The Hunger Games stage show stay true to the book or will it be based on the film?

So far, it looks like a mix! The official website states that it will be a “theatre adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed book and Lionsgate’s motion-picture”.

While the movie adaptation has faced some criticism from fans claiming it strays from the book, the general consensus seems to be that it’s a pretty accurate adaptation. So it seems like we can expect a pretty similar translation onto the stage too.

The Hunger Games on Stage is set to feature “extraordinary stunts and illusions”. Picture: Alamy

The Hunger Games on Stage cast: Who is playing Katniss and Peeta?

No details have been released about the stage cast as of yet, meaning we’re going to have to hold on a little longer before we find out who will play our beloved tributes.

But as ever, once we hear more we’ll let you know on this page, including any rumours that we might hear about Katniss and Peeta...

We do know, however, that the production will be adapted by Conor McPherson (known for The Girl from the North Country) and will be directed by Matthew Dunster (A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman).

Who will play Peeta in The Hunger Games on Stage? Picture: Lionsgate

How much are tickets for The Hunger Games on Stage?

The ticket pre-sale for The Hunger Games on Stage started on March 25th so we'll likely know more about how much it'll cost to see the play then.

Fans can already sign up for priority access to the pre-sale, which you can find here.

The seating plan for The Hunger Games stage adaptation at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. Picture: The Hunger Games on Stage

What will The Hunger Games on Stage seating plan look like?

As we’ve already mentioned, this play is set to dazzle audiences as an immersive experience - and the seating chart suggests they plan to deliver on all fronts.

The play will be performed in the round, which means the stage will be in the centre of the theatre and will be visible from all angles, with the seats set up in a circular arrangement around it.

The seating plan is divided up into different districts, all the way from District 1 right up to District 11, which will replace the usual 'stalls' and 'upper circle' type of choices you'd find in a theatre seating plan.

Based on the seating illustration, we can expect tickets for district one and two to cost the most but also provide the best view. Districts three to 10 all seem to be on equal footing, while district 11 is likely to be the cheapest option with a more restricted view, based on its placement in the illustration.

Interestingly enough... there is no District 12.

