Matthew Lillard joins MCU after being cast in Daredevil Born Again season 2

28 February 2025, 20:53

Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2
Matthew Lillard set to join the MCU as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Disney+
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The Matthew Lillardaissance is well and truly upon us!

Matthew Lillard is now part of the MCU! The booked and busy actor, who has recently just confirmed his return as Stu Macher in Scream 7, is set to join the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

As reported by Deadline, Matthew will appear in the second season of the Disney+ Marvel series alongside Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, which is just about to start production.

Daredevil: Born Again – which is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – will debut on March 4th and Matt Murdock himself Charlie Cox has already teased that parts of season 2 are of some his "favourite stuff he's ever read" for Daredevil.

Who is Matthew Lillard playing in Daredevil season 2?
Who is Matthew Lillard playing in Daredevil season 2? Picture: Getty

Who is Matthew Lillard playing in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Of course, there's no details about Matthew's character just yet as everything is being kept under lock and key.

Once Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ends, we may have a better idea about what to expect in season 2 but even then, plot points and new characters will not be revealed until nearer the release date.

Matthew Lillard fans have long hoped to see the actor pop up in the MCU. Two of his most popular Marvel fan-castings are Spider-Man villain Norman Osborn (a.k.a. Green Goblin) and Doctor Strange villain Nightmare.

Continuing down a villainous route, others have also suggested that he could portray Mister Fear, who is an antagonist of Daredevil.

Elsewhere, some fans really want to see him play Wilbur Day/Stilt Man.

Matthew Lillard will join Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again season 2
Matthew Lillard will join Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Picture: Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again. Five Nights At Freddy's 2. Scream 7... The Matthew Lillardaissance is well and truly upon us!

