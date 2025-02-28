MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

28 February 2025, 12:18 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 12:29

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud
MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

It's real life Bride Wars...

The Married at First Sight UK second reunion episode special has come with a whole lot of fall out. From Lacey insisting she was edited badly in her chat with Nathan, to fans upset that 'wine and a crisp' Emma was uninvited, there has been a lot to chew over.

But now a full on bride war has begun between Sacha and 2023 bride Erica - who was invited on to the second 2024 reunion because she had kissed 2024 groom Kieran.

The ladies have now both confirmed that, during filming, it was revealed that Sacha's ex-husband Ross had messaged Erica when he and Sacha were still together. However, they have both relayed different accounts of the story.

When speaking on her podcast 'You and Me' with her co-host The Traitors' Meryl, Erica said she believed Sacha had sold the story to the press. She went on to say Sacha had been rude to her during the reunion meal and later unfollowed her on Instagram.

MAFS UK 2024's second reunion
MAFS UK 2024's second reunion. Picture: E4

Erica also claimed that Sacha "dramatically fell to the ground" when she found out about Ross messaging her. And now Sacha has come forward with her side of what she claims happened.

Speaking in a TikTok, she said: "I've literally been left no choice than to give my side of the story... so I'm just going to clear it up."

"The main story that we're debating on is during the podcast she tells Meryl that she told me Ross had been sliding into her DMs when we were still together, and she's standing up and I 'drop to the floor in hysterics' and Meryl's like, 'what she's having a tantrum?', and [Erica's] like, 'yeah'," Sacha began explaining.

"I just... absolute lies," she said then going onto insist that when she was told they were sat on the sofa with Orson. She admitted that she did get upset but she claimed wasn't able to fully react to it as Orson started being flirty with Erica and the conversation moved past her.

In the video, Sacha then goes on to say that she and her cast mate Holly went aside to talk about it and Holly suggested Sacha should go back and ask Erica some more questions about her and Ross' interaction.

She said: "So I come back and the sofa's pretty taken up so I sit by Erica's feet instead and I'm talking to Erica there like sat on the floor - and Holly's just messaged me saying, 'you wasn't even sat on the floor you was kneeling' so."

Sacha said if she were to have reacted the way Erica explained it then she'd be upset that Erica would "mock a women" in a moment of "distress" on a podcast but she added: "But no, I'll be honest and say it just didn't happen. It just didn't happen that way."

Orson commented on Sacha's TikTok saying: "I can CONFIRM that this statement is 100% accurate."

Orson commented on Sacha's TikTok
Orson commented on Sacha's TikTok. Picture: TikTok

On the 'You and Me Podcast', Erica revealed that Sacha had unfollowed her saying: "She f---ing unfollowed me, she's unfollowed me on Instagram, I haven't done anything to her."

In her TikTok, Sacha said: "I unfollowed Erica after the reunion, she must have taken that quite personal and said it's because of what she told me about Ross. No.

"Erica was at the reunion saying none of our cast knew how to dress, I kept catching her doing this to Ella [side eyes] about people, whispering about people... and after it I just unfollowed her, I didn't think she was a very nice person."

She went on: "I think a lot of it's gone to her head, she came out of her box and Hannah went, 'does it feel weird being back?' and [Erica] was like, 'no I was born for this'. And I was like, oh, not my kind of person, it's all gone to her head a little bit."

Erica addresses the Sacha drama
Erica addresses the Sacha drama. Picture: TikTok

"Another accusation that was made was that I leaked the story of Ross and Erica to the press, I've all proved on my [Instagram] story that I did not do that. I literally put up a screenshot of the press approaching me telling me they already knew," Sacha explained.

Two hours before Sacha posted her TikTok, Erica posted a TikTok of her laughing and the text: "me listening to the same girl spread damaging lies and rumours for 4 days straight trying to drag my name yet preaches about being a good person."

There was also a moment in the podcast where Erica said producers asked her to do a speech right after Sacha's and while Sacha claimed to have jokingly said, "so just like what I just said", Erica claimed she said it in it a more malicious tone.

Meryl added that it sounded like a scene from the film Bride Wars.

