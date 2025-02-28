Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

28 February 2025, 12:36

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story
Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation, FX
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jessica Lange has given fans a definitive answer on whether she'll come back to American Horror Story.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fancy seeing Jessica Lange return to the world of American Horror Story? Well, to paraphrase AHS legend Constance Langdon, there's not going to be a new season of American Horror Story with Jessica Lange in it you stupid sl--!

Before each season of American Horror Story, there's always one question on people's lips: Will Jessica Lange come back? Jessica's performances in the first four seasons of AHS were so iconic that fans are always desperate to see her in the AHS universe. In 2018, she returned for two episodes of Apocalypse but she hasn't appeared since.

Now, Jessica has revealed if she will act in American Horror Story season 13 or any future seasons of the show.

Will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story season 13?

Will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story season 13?
Will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story season 13? Picture: FX

In a new interview with SPIN 1038, Jessica was asked if she will be appearing in American Horror Story season 13 and she gave a pretty definitive answer. Reacting in bemusement, Jessica said: "Oh Christ no. I haven't done it for more than 10 years, 12 years. No, I'm not doing it." When asked if she would ever return, Jessica added: "No."

Outside of her guest appearance in Apocalypse, Jessica's last time acting in AHS full-time was in 2014's Freak Show 11 years ago. Speaking to The Wrap in 2019, Jessica said: "I did [Apocalypse] because it was recreating Constance, which was, for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House."

As for why she wouldn't come back, she said: "I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character. And also people that I really love working with, like Sarah [Paulson] or Frances [Conroy] or Kathy [Bates] – I don’t know who’s in this new season, but I don’t think it would be the same.”

While Sarah may not be coming back to the franchise, Ryan Murphy has teased that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters could return in season 13. Speaking to The Wrap in 2024, Ryan said: "Sarah [Paulson] is interested in it again, I’m excited that Evan [Peters] — in the right part — would be interested."

As it stands, no release date for American Horror Story season 13 has been confirmed. However, Ryan also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024: "I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think."

Read more about American Horror Story here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad

White Lotus' Patrick Schwarzenegger slams "frustrating" claims he only got cast because of his dad
Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

Shrek old vs. new: Shrek 5's new animation style has divided fans of the original films

Shrek 5's controversial new redesign divides fans of original films

The Hunger Games stage adaptation is coming to London

The Hunger Games stage show: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and venue

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica amid ongoing feud

MAFS' Sacha reveals real reason she unfollowed Erica after the reunion

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 7 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more
MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits