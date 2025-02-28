Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story

Jessica Lange confirms she will never return to American Horror Story. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation, FX

By Sam Prance

Jessica Lange has given fans a definitive answer on whether she'll come back to American Horror Story.

Fancy seeing Jessica Lange return to the world of American Horror Story? Well, to paraphrase AHS legend Constance Langdon, there's not going to be a new season of American Horror Story with Jessica Lange in it you stupid sl--!

Before each season of American Horror Story, there's always one question on people's lips: Will Jessica Lange come back? Jessica's performances in the first four seasons of AHS were so iconic that fans are always desperate to see her in the AHS universe. In 2018, she returned for two episodes of Apocalypse but she hasn't appeared since.

Now, Jessica has revealed if she will act in American Horror Story season 13 or any future seasons of the show.

Will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story season 13?

Will Jessica Lange be in American Horror Story season 13? Picture: FX

In a new interview with SPIN 1038, Jessica was asked if she will be appearing in American Horror Story season 13 and she gave a pretty definitive answer. Reacting in bemusement, Jessica said: "Oh Christ no. I haven't done it for more than 10 years, 12 years. No, I'm not doing it." When asked if she would ever return, Jessica added: "No."

Outside of her guest appearance in Apocalypse, Jessica's last time acting in AHS full-time was in 2014's Freak Show 11 years ago. Speaking to The Wrap in 2019, Jessica said: "I did [Apocalypse] because it was recreating Constance, which was, for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House."

As for why she wouldn't come back, she said: "I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character. And also people that I really love working with, like Sarah [Paulson] or Frances [Conroy] or Kathy [Bates] – I don’t know who’s in this new season, but I don’t think it would be the same.”

“Oh Christ no!”💀



SPIN caught up with #JessicaLange at the Dublin International Film premiere of her latest ‘Long Day's Journey Into Night’, and got her reaction to rejoining the cast of #AmericanHorrorStory 🍿



For the full story see https://t.co/VMbqZge7CX#dublin #irish pic.twitter.com/FTftAgl9R4 — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) February 27, 2025

While Sarah may not be coming back to the franchise, Ryan Murphy has teased that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters could return in season 13. Speaking to The Wrap in 2024, Ryan said: "Sarah [Paulson] is interested in it again, I’m excited that Evan [Peters] — in the right part — would be interested."

As it stands, no release date for American Horror Story season 13 has been confirmed. However, Ryan also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024: "I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think."

