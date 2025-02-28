Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained

28 February 2025, 17:19

Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained
Is Shrek's daughter trans? Viral theory about Zendaya's Shrek 5 character explained. Picture: DreamWorks
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's why Shrek fans are convinced that Zendaya's character is trans in the new movie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A trans character in Shrek and Fiona's family? I would like to see it!

Shrek 5 is officially in the works and it's now been confirmed that Zendaya will play Shrek and Fiona's daughter alongside returning original cast members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy who will be reprising their roles as Shrek, Fiona and Donkey respectively.

Fans of the original Shrek films will already know that Shrek and Fiona have three triplet children. They have two boys and a girl who first appear at the end of Shrek The Third and then take on a larger role in Shrek Forever After.

Based on how old Zendaya's character appears to be, it looks like Shrek 5 will take place many years after Shrek Forever After.

Fans have also noticed one key detail which some are now speculating suggests that Shrek's daughter could potentially be trans.

Zendaya cast as Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5

As soon as the Shrek 5 teaser trailer came out, people on social media spotted that Zendaya's character has different coloured eyes to Shrek's daughter in the original movies.

In Shrek Forever After, Shrek and Fiona's sons Fergus and Farkle have brown eyes and their daughter Felicia has blue eyes, Felicia. However, Zendaya's character has brown eyes.

In a viral tweet, one person wrote: "Pause, not to be a Shrek nerd, but I'm sure Felicia is the only girl out of the ogre triplets and she has blue eyes. That means either Fergus or Farkle transitioned, let's go?"

Another added: "Either they gave her brown contacts or that’s actually Shrek’s trans daughter".

Both tweets have been liked hundreds of thousands of times.

Is Zendaya's character trans in Shrek?

As it stands, DreamWorks are yet to officially reveal if Zendaya is playing Felicia or one of Shrek's other children. The trailer and the original Hollywood Reporter report don't actually name Zendaya's character. However, there are probably several other explanations.

Firstly, cisgender actors are rarely cast in transgender roles these days. If Shrek's daughter were trans, DreamWorks would likely cast a trans actor to voice to the role.

Secondly, many babies who are born with blue eyes go on to have brown eyes as they age. Thirdly, this is a fantasy film so anything is possible.

On top of that, Shrek 5 co-director Brad Ableson has revealed on Instagram that the teaser was released way in advance because news of Zendaya's casting in the movie leaked. As a result, it's still possible that Zendaya's character will end up with blue eyes in the final edit of the film.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when DreamWorks confirm the gender identity of Zendaya's character.

