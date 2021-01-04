January 2021's Best TV Shows & Films You Can Binge Right Now

Here's what you can binge in January 2021. Picture: Bridgerton Netflix/ Getty Images

January 2021 has never been a more fitting time to stay inside and watch TV and films, so here are some of the shows you didn't know were available to watch right now.

Streaming TV shows and films has pretty much become everyone's full time hobby by this point and as January 2021 arrives, so does a whole load of new stuff to watch we think you need to know about ASAP!

Firstly, there is brand new channel, Star, arriving to Disney+ this Spring, which is bringing along with it enormous and well-loved shows and will be the home of the Kardashian's show after they parted ways with E! after 14 years.

However, the channel doesn't launch until 23rd February in the UK so there's still a whole lot of wintery time to kill before this.

So, no more endless scrolling on Netflix because we've rounded up the best of January's viewing.

Let's look through 'em!

QUIZ: Only Noughties Disney Channel Kids Will Ace This Test

Why hasn't Joe series 3 been released?

'You' series 3 is currently in production. Picture: Netflix 'You'

Before we can possibly get going we feel it is our duty to the answer the question on everyone's lips, which is just why creepy, murderous Joe Goldberg hasn't landed on our screens as he has done the past two years on Boxing Day (26th December).

You can basically work out why the series has been delayed from the promotional image with Penn Badgley wearing a medical mask which says 'Hello You'.

So, yeah, 'You', along with literally every show on earth is still in production after being forced to halt for months on end due to the pandemic.

Bridgerton

If you haven't heard people chatting about Bridgerton by now- which you can be forgiven for seeing as we're all stuck inside away from our mates- then this is the show you need to get on next!

A mixture of Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey (one scene sees a string quartet playing Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', for example) you can expect scandal, sass and a whole load of incredible sets and costumes.

For any Grey's Anatomy fans out there, the romantic period drama was created by Shonda Rhimes, which gives it guaranteed stamp of quality!

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime clearly understand the universal sadness everyone is feeling this January, as not only do we have the winter blues to battle but we're *kind* of legally being asked to stay indoors for the foreseeable!

So, on January 1st, here's everything they added to their platform.

After We Collided

Sylvie's Love

The Chaperon

John Tucker Must Die

The Terminator

Despicable Me

Pretty Woman

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Devil Wears Prada

Les Misérables

The Proposal

The Help

The Maze Runner

Widows

A Few Good Men

Big Fish

Se7en

The Shallows

Ride Along

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The 40 Year Old Virgin

On behalf of people everywhere, thank you Amazon Prime.

Shows coming to Disney+

Disney+ have just announced some of the biggest 'box set' series of all time including Lost, Desperate Housewives, 24, Prison Break and The X-Files are coming to its platform via Star this year.

Other shows they have announced are coming their way include How I Met Your Mother, Black-ish, Atlanta, Big Sky and Love Victor.

Hallelujah!

New Year, NEW mood.



All of these and more are streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1dQfUfQSPx — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 2, 2021

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News