January 2021's Best TV Shows & Films You Can Binge Right Now

4 January 2021, 16:05

Here's what you can binge in January 2021
Here's what you can binge in January 2021. Picture: Bridgerton Netflix/ Getty Images

January 2021 has never been a more fitting time to stay inside and watch TV and films, so here are some of the shows you didn't know were available to watch right now.

Streaming TV shows and films has pretty much become everyone's full time hobby by this point and as January 2021 arrives, so does a whole load of new stuff to watch we think you need to know about ASAP!

Firstly, there is brand new channel, Star, arriving to Disney+ this Spring, which is bringing along with it enormous and well-loved shows and will be the home of the Kardashian's show after they parted ways with E! after 14 years.

However, the channel doesn't launch until 23rd February in the UK so there's still a whole lot of wintery time to kill before this.

So, no more endless scrolling on Netflix because we've rounded up the best of January's viewing.

Let's look through 'em!

QUIZ: Only Noughties Disney Channel Kids Will Ace This Test

Why hasn't Joe series 3 been released?

'You' series 3 is currently in production
'You' series 3 is currently in production. Picture: Netflix 'You'

Before we can possibly get going we feel it is our duty to the answer the question on everyone's lips, which is just why creepy, murderous Joe Goldberg hasn't landed on our screens as he has done the past two years on Boxing Day (26th December).

You can basically work out why the series has been delayed from the promotional image with Penn Badgley wearing a medical mask which says 'Hello You'.

So, yeah, 'You', along with literally every show on earth is still in production after being forced to halt for months on end due to the pandemic.

Bridgerton

If you haven't heard people chatting about Bridgerton by now- which you can be forgiven for seeing as we're all stuck inside away from our mates- then this is the show you need to get on next!

A mixture of Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey (one scene sees a string quartet playing Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next', for example) you can expect scandal, sass and a whole load of incredible sets and costumes.

For any Grey's Anatomy fans out there, the romantic period drama was created by Shonda Rhimes, which gives it guaranteed stamp of quality!

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime clearly understand the universal sadness everyone is feeling this January, as not only do we have the winter blues to battle but we're *kind* of legally being asked to stay indoors for the foreseeable!

So, on January 1st, here's everything they added to their platform.

After We Collided
Sylvie's Love
The Chaperon
John Tucker Must Die
The Terminator
Despicable Me
Pretty Woman
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Devil Wears Prada
Les Misérables
The Proposal
The Help
The Maze Runner
Widows
A Few Good Men
Big Fish
Se7en
The Shallows
Ride Along
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The 40 Year Old Virgin

On behalf of people everywhere, thank you Amazon Prime.

Shows coming to Disney+

Disney+ have just announced some of the biggest 'box set' series of all time including Lost, Desperate Housewives, 24, Prison Break and The X-Files are coming to its platform via Star this year.

Other shows they have announced are coming their way include How I Met Your Mother, Black-ish, Atlanta, Big Sky and Love Victor.

Hallelujah!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News

More News

See more More News

PM Boris Johnson announces national lockdown in England

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

Coronavirus

Lewis Capaldi is working on his second album

Lewis Capaldi Confirms Second Album Is On The Way

Who is Sausage on The Masked Singer UK?

Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Jesy Nelson has shared her first post of 2021.

Jesy Nelson Shares First Post Of 2021 As She Kicks Off 'New Chapter' After Quitting Little Mix
Zara Holland has been charged after breaking Covid laws in Barbados.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

Gigi Hadid shows sparks engagement rumours with ring finger

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Rings On Wedding Finger Sparking Engagement Speculation

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball