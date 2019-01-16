Jake Quickenden Suggests Dancing On Ice Bosses Purposely Pair Couples For Romance

Jake Quickenden implies Dancing On Ice "curse" is down to bosses. Picture: Instagram

Jake Quickenden won Dancing On Ice last year with Vanessa Bauer who is now skating with Love Island’s Wes Nelson.

Last year’s Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden has suggested bosses deliberately celebrities with skaters who could ruin relationships.

The reality star who was paired with Vanessa Bauer, admits he can see why romance could potentially happen.

Speaking to a tabloid he said of the bosses: “They always put you with maybe who you can… maybe you’ll get on, but most people are coupled up and nobody wants to ruin a relationship."

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

“But you can see why it might happen, you spend a lot of time with people, dancing and stuff,” he confesses.

However, Jake who split from his girlfriend Danielle Fogarthy shortly after the show reckons the cold training studio isn’t exactly romantic.

“You’re not warm and in a nice studio sweating, like Strictly. You’re freezing thinking about if you fall or drop someone in a lift there’s a good chance of injury.” He explains.

“Everything’s shrivelled up. Do you know what I mean. It’s not the sexiest of places to be honest.”

Jake’s comments come after his old partner has been slammed by Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson for her “tactical breakup”.

Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer in a now deleted Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

Megan, who has been in a relationship with Wes since last summer hit out at the dancer earlier this week for failing to invite her to any training or even look her in the eye when meeting.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News