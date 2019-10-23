WATCH: Jack Whitehall Was Supposed To Play Brian May In Bohemian Rhapsody Movie

Jack Whitehall originally auditioned for the role of Brian May in the Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody, despite not being able to play the guitar.

Jack Whitehall has appeared in a series of films, including Frozen and the upcoming Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.

However, while speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the BRITs host said that he had previously auditioned to play Queen's Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody.

"I auditioned to play Brian May, and [my agent] definitely lied about my ability to play guitar," confessed the comedian, before realising that he wouldn't be able to play the role and pulling out of the audition process.

Jack has since auditioned for other musicals, and reached a level where his voice would be "salvageable" with autotune, and has since written a musical number for his current stand-up tour.

The role of Queen's guitarist, Brian May, went to Gwilym Lee - who's known for his roles in Isle of Dogs and starring alongside Jack in Fresh Meat as Giles.