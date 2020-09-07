Is Love Island USA Live? How Far Behind Is The UK?

Love Island USA is underway in Las Vegas. Picture: ITV2

Love Island USA is kicking off, but is it live and how far behind are UK viewers?

Love Island USA begins Monday 7 September at 9pm on ITV2, with a brand new series (season two) going ahead despite the pandemic – something which has viewers questioning whether the show is live.

This year’s contestants are in isolation in a boutique hotel's penthouse in Las Vegas, meaning we get to follow the islanders’ summer romances without fearing they could be spreading COVID-19.

How Long Is Love Island USA On For?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island USA and how far UK viewers are behind in the series…

Is Love Island USA live?

Love Island USA viewers stateside have been watching the series everyday since it began on 24 August, but each evening’s episode is never live.

The islanders are filmed constantly and their 24 hours is packed into a one hour show each night.

As it began weeks before being aired in the UK, Love Island USA is of course not the action from that same day across the pond.

How far behind is the UK with Love Island USA?

Love Island USA season 2 2020. Picture: ITV2

Love Island USA began in the States on 24 August, two weeks before being aired in the UK.

US viewers have been watching it every night since, while we will be two weeks behind the schedule.

The islanders will likely be filming until the end of September or beginning of October, meaning the series finale will air two weeks later in the UK.

