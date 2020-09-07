How Long Is Love Island USA On For?

7 September 2020, 17:04 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 17:26

Love Island USA is going ahead through the coronavirus pandemic, but how long will the new series be on for?

Love Island USA is finally airing over here, meaning we can get our holiday romance fix as we await another year for Love Island UK.

11 singletons will be in this year’s series, but this time it’s taking place in a rooftop villa in Las Vegas hotel The Cromwell.

As fans prepare to commit another few weeks to a brand new Love Island series, viewers want to know if it will be any shorter due to the pandemic.

Love Island USA is going ahead despite the pandemic
Love Island USA is going ahead despite the pandemic. Picture: ITV2

So, how long is Love Island USA going to be on for?

Typically, a series of Love Island is between six to eight weeks.

The Australian version from 2018 which aired on ITV2 in June was six weeks long, but the UK series are normally eight weeks.

Love Island USA will be on every night on ITV2 at 9pm, with Saturday's episodes a recap of what happened that week.

The show began two weeks prior in the USA, but episode one launches on Monday 7 September.

The final for Love Island USA is yet to be confirmed, but it will likely be the beginning of October.

Love Island USA is underway in Las Vegas

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist

Little Mix

