Why Love Island Stars Olivia Bowen And Cara De La Hoyde Stopped Speaking And How They Healed Their Rift

Olivia Bowen and Cara De La Hoyde stopped speaking in 2018. Picture: Getty / PA

Love Island series two stars Olivia Bowen and Cara De La Hoyde were the best of friends, so their fallout in 2018 shocked reality TV fans.

Olivia Bowen, formerly Buckland, recently revealed she and ex best friend Cara De La Hoyde have made up, after a few years of the pair not speaking.

Love Island fans were left wondering why the women fell out, and Olivia recently explained they’ve patched up their rift.

Where Is 'Love Island USA' Filmed? Series 2 In Las Vegas Hotel For Quarantined Show

She also explained their reason for the fallout.

Here’s what happened to Cara and Olivia, including why they fell out and how they ended their feud…

Why did Cara De La Hoyde and Olivia Bowen fall out?

Olivia Bowen and Cara De La Hoyde were friends for two years after they left Love Island. Picture: Getty

Olivia revealed to OK! she and Cara never really had a big falling out, but Olivia had trust uses around the time of her wedding to Love Island co-star Alex Bowen, because she wasn’t sure who she could and couldn’t trust when she and her fellow islanders had all become so close.

She said: “We were all so close and for us both that was a really weird time and it exploded for no reason. I was getting married and had trust issues with everyone around me at that point.”

What happened during the time Cara and Olivia weren’t speaking?

Olivia went on to drop Cara as a bridesmaid before her wedding to Alex in September 2018.

She said at the time: “She missed a few things and I didn’t see her for weeks and months on end, to the point where, when it came down to it, logistically it was impossible to get her dress fitted."

While Olivia and Alex married two years after meeting on the show, Cara and Nathan Massey tied the knot in June 2019 when she and Olivia were still not on speaking terms.

Cara and Nathan also now have two children; Freddie, three, and Delilah, who was born in July.

How did Cara and Olivia make up?

Cara De La Hoyde was meant to be Olivia's bridesmaid. Picture: Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

Olivia explained in her OK! interview that the pandemic and resulting lockdown gave her time to focus on what’s really important.

She revealed the two have been “chatting quite a bit” and regularly checking in on each other.

The reality star added: “She’s doing so well and she looks amazing. Delilah is gorgeous – I’m so proud. I can’t wait to see them and get things sorted and go back to how we were.

"I can’t believe it’s been two years since we spoke. This time with what’s been going on with coronavirus has taught me what’s important.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News