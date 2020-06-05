Inside Harry Redknapp & Sandra's Multi-Million Pound Seafront Mansion As They Join Celeb Gogglebox

Harry Redknapp's beachfront mansion in the exclusive Sandbanks. Picture: Instagram @harryredknapp/ ITV Harry Redknapp Sandbanks Summer

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are giving people a glimpse into their incredible beachfront mansion in the highly exclusive Sandbanks as they join Celebrity Gogglebox to talk TV, on TV.

From floor to ceiling glass, incredible views and easy beach access for the former King of the Jungle and his two beloved English Bulldogs, the former football manager has clearly put his money to good use!

Harry Redknapp lives on the exclusive Sandbanks in Dorset. Picture: ITV/ Harry Redknapp Sandbanks Summer

Where do Harry Redknapp and Sandra live?

Harry and Sandra live in Dorset, on the highly exclusive Sandbanks peninsula often called 'The Hamptons' of the UK, which has the fourth most expensive land value in the whole world... we'll let that sink in with you a minute!

The couple, who have been married for an incredible 52 years, have had their mansion valued at £3.5 million, which they purchased in 2015.

So fancy is his home, ITV actually made a docu-series called Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer where he rode around on speed boats and had his A-lister pals come to stay.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra's seaside mansion features four levels of glass fronted walls. Picture: ITV Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer

The house includes an indoor swimming pool, home cinema, and plenty of outdoor space as well as very easy access to the sea and sand.

They've opted for a stylish, monochrome decor throughout the house, which they can be seen stood outside of as they join in with the nation clap for carers during the COVID-19 pandemic- hey, even those in exclusive postcodes rely on the NHS in times like these!

We've never actually gotten a good glimpse at their living room- where they'll be sitting down to watch some god old fashioned telly together, so we can't wait to see how they've furnished it.

Unless of course, they'll be watching from their home cinema, which would be a first for Gogglebox!

