First Look At 'I'm A Celebrity' Castle & Set From Welsh Local On TikTok

A Welsh local has shown off the 'I'm A Celebrity' set, giving a sneak peak at the castle as the ITV show gears up to kick off its first ever UK based series.

The I'm A Celebrity set has been revealed by a local who posted a TikTok of Gwrych Castle, also showing ITV crew setting up to film and people welcoming the likes of Ant and Dec to their area!

The TikTok posted by @brandonjnewman, which has already been viewed over 10k times, says, "When you live in the town I'm A Celeb is being filmed in."

It gives a pretty up close first glimpse of what we can expect for the first ever UK based series that's promising to be a whole lot more mud and rain than a sweat inducing jungle climate.

The celebrities will certainly have to be prepared to endure freezing, winter conditions as current weather forecast for Gwrych Castle shows it is on average 10 degrees celsius during the day.

At night, it drops dramatically to just 3 or 4 degrees celsius, so we definitely shouldn't be expecting to see the camp mates in shorts and t-shirts.

As we near the show's start date of Sunday 15th November (at 9pm to be exact) the rumour mill has gone into overdrive, with the likes of Strictly's AJ Pritchard and olympic gold medallist, Mo Farah, rumoured to be heading on the show.

