First Look At 'I'm A Celebrity' Castle & Set From Welsh Local On TikTok

4 November 2020, 10:11

Inside the 'I'm A Celebrity' set 2020
Inside the 'I'm A Celebrity' set 2020. Picture: TikTok @brandonjnewman

A Welsh local has shown off the 'I'm A Celebrity' set, giving a sneak peak at the castle as the ITV show gears up to kick off its first ever UK based series.

The I'm A Celebrity set has been revealed by a local who posted a TikTok of Gwrych Castle, also showing ITV crew setting up to film and people welcoming the likes of Ant and Dec to their area!

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Confirmed And Rumoured Cast And Contestants Revealed

The TikTok posted by @brandonjnewman, which has already been viewed over 10k times, says, "When you live in the town I'm A Celeb is being filmed in."

It gives a pretty up close first glimpse of what we can expect for the first ever UK based series that's promising to be a whole lot more mud and rain than a sweat inducing jungle climate.

Welsh local reveals the Gwrych Castle entrance
Welsh local reveals the Gwrych Castle entrance. Picture: TikTok @brandonjnewman

The celebrities will certainly have to be prepared to endure freezing, winter conditions as current weather forecast for Gwrych Castle shows it is on average 10 degrees celsius during the day.

At night, it drops dramatically to just 3 or 4 degrees celsius, so we definitely shouldn't be expecting to see the camp mates in shorts and t-shirts.

As we near the show's start date of Sunday 15th November (at 9pm to be exact) the rumour mill has gone into overdrive, with the likes of Strictly's AJ Pritchard and olympic gold medallist, Mo Farah, rumoured to be heading on the show.

> Download Our App For All The Latest I'm A Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Gemma Styles is launching a feel-good podcast

Harry Styles’ Sister Gemma Styles Is Launching Podcast ‘Good Influence’ To Bring Some Much-Needed Positivity
Supermarket rules for lockdown 2

Supermarket Rules For Lockdown 2 Including 'Rationed' Items List

Ariana Grande has TikTok but doesn't use it

Why Ariana Grande Doesn’t Post On TikTok

Ariana Grande shades TikTok stars for heading out during pandemic

Ariana Grande Shades TikTok Stars Who Went To A Restaurant During The Pandemic

Lockdown part two in England begins on Thursday

What You’re Actually Allowed To Do Outdoors During Lockdown 2

You season 3 is already under production

You Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Everything We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up