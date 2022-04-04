I’m A Celebrity 2022 Start Date Has Been Brought Forward

I'm A Celebrity will return to Australia this year. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will start earlier than usual this year.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 will have a start date three weeks earlier than usual this year, to avoid clashing with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

According to reports ITV bosses have moved the start date for the first time in its 20-year run to October 30.

It means the king or queen of the jungle will be crowned one day before the World Cup begins in November.

Gwrych Castle was I'm A Celeb's home for two years. Picture: Getty

I’m A Celebrity usually starts in November, running for three weeks until wrapping in December just a few weeks before Christmas.

A source told The Mirror: “The best thing for viewers was to just avoid the clash altogether.

“The last thing anyone wants is for the audience to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and an England game.”

News of the rescheduling comes after the show confirmed it will be heading back to its original home in the Australian jungle after two years in its temporary location of Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the Covid restrictions.

Ant and Dec are hopefully heading back to Australia this year. Picture: Getty

Back in February Ant and Dec said Australia was back on the cards for this year, if travel restrictions aren't tightened again.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller won I’m A Celeb in 2021, after competing alongside the likes of Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy, Matty Lee and Snoochie Shy.

