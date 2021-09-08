I’m A Celeb Castle ‘Vandalised’ Ahead Of New Series

Part of Gwrych Castle was vandalised. Picture: ITV2 / Getty

The castle used for I’m A Celebrity was vandalised ‘by children’ hours before being closed and handed over to ITV.

Gwrych Castle in North Wales is being used for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the second year running as the show’s Australian home remains out of bounds.

But hours before it was handed over to ITV ready for the series’ launch, it was reportedly vandalised.

An employee told PA news agency he was ‘astonished’ to see three children ‘demolishing the battlements.’

Part of Gwrych Castle was vandalised by children. Picture: Getty

He added: “Thankfully nobody was injured, but part of the Grade I-listed building was damaged.”

The team at the castle also posted a photo of the damage on Twitter, showing part of the wall fallen through.

They wrote: “Our final day reminded us how far we’ve come, but also how much we have left to do over the coming years.

“It was a huge shame to see that somebody damaged one of the restored battlements on the east lawn on our last day. This goes to show the huge task we have ahead of us!”

Fans of the show replied to their post, calling it ‘madness’ and ‘shocking’.

I’m A Celeb is due to kick off in November in Wales for the second year in a row after the pandemic forced producers to find the reality show a new home.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return as hosts.

