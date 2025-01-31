Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals he won't play President Snow in new Haymitch movie. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News, Lionsgate/Alamy

By Sam Prance

It's currently unclear what role Coriolanus Snow will play in Sunrise on the Reaping and who will play him.

Hunger Games actor Tom Blyth has revealed that he will not be reprising the role of President Snow in the new movie.

Ever since Lionsgate announced that they will be adapting Suzanne Collins' next Hunger Games book into a film, fans have been desperate to find out who will star in it. Set 24 years before the original Hunger Games, Sunrise on the Reaping will focus on the story of Haymitch Abbernathy as he takes part in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

Details surrounding the cast are sparse but fans have been wondering if any actors from 2022's Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will appear in the film. In particular, fans want to see Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray, and Tom Blyth, who played a young Coriolanus Snow, in the Hunger Games universe again.

Now, Tom Blyth has addressed the upcoming Hunger Games film and explained why he and Rachel won't be back.

Hunger Games star Tom Blyth was a massive Harry Potter and Star Wars fan growing up

Who will play Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping?

When asked if he will appear in Sunrise on the Reaping, Tom told Variety: "Rachel and I are not going to be in this one because the next one takes place 45 years after ours did." As a result, even though Snow will be part of Sunrise on the Reaping, a new actor will follow in Tom and Donald Sutherland's footsteps and take on the role.

Speaking further, Tom said: "It makes me sad because I miss everyone involved. I did text Francis the other day, and he said, ‘I miss you.’" Tom then joked about potentially playing an older President Snow by adding: "And I said, ‘Well, prosthetics are really great these days. It wouldn’t be that hard to make me look 65.’”

As it stands, there's no word yet on who will play the older version of Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Who will play Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping? Picture: Alamy

Who will play Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping?

As for who will play young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping, nothing official has been announced yet either. Back in August 2024, Production Weekly posted a listing claiming that Challengers' Mike Faist was being considered for the male lead but nothing has been confirmed.

Elsewhere, fans have suggested names like Outer Banks' Drew Starkey, House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney, Dark's Louis Hofmann and Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell for the role.

Who would you like to play Haymitch and President Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping?

