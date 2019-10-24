A Hocus Pocus Sequel Is ‘In The Works’ And Disney Are Hoping The Original Cast Will Sign Up

Hocus Pocus is an absolute classic. Picture: Disney

The Sanderson SISTAAAAAAAAAS are returning for a Hocus Pocus sequel!

Hocus Pocus is one of the most iconic movies of our childhoods and now we’re finally getting a sequel.

The hit film will be getting a sprinkle of magic for Disney+ and will reportedly, hopefully, feature original cast members such as Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to Collider, writer Jen D’Angelo has been tasked with finding a way to “bring back the original cast of Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary."

However the article stresses, “none of them are attached at the moment, but the studio is hopeful that they’ll be involved with the sequel in some capacity.” But we can hope!

Understandably, fans are buzzing about the news on Twitter, with one writing: “I’m so happy and excited I’ve been waiting for this to happen."

Rumours a sequel was in the works first started (hubble) bubbling in 2017, but Bette Midler shut them down saying a follow-up ‘would be cheap’ and that she wouldn't be up for reprising her role.

However, fans have made it clear on Twitter they don't want a sequel if the original cast members are not going to be involved.

One wrote: "If we don't get the original cast, they can keep it!"

Another added: "If they ruin this iconic film with a new cast I’m rioting."

It’s pretty hard to believe the original film, which was released in 1993, wasn’t a critical or commercial success upon its release, but it's become something of a cult classic over the years.

The film's synopsis reads:

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

BRB, off to watch the original for the 8436th time.

