Is Cash Asexual In Heartbreak High? Will McDonald Opens Up About His Character's Sexuality

By Sam Prance

"I'm so honoured and privileged to be able to portray a character like this."

Will McDonald has opened up about Ca$h's asexual storyline in Heartbreak High season 2 and why representation matters.

When Ca$h and Darren first kiss in Heartbreak High season 1, Darren becomes concerned that Ca$h isn't attracted to them when he doesn't show interest in them sexually. However, Ca$h later tells Darren that he's "not wired that way". He doesn't use the term asexual but he makes clear that he loves Darren, he just doesn't want to have sex with anyone.

Heartbreak High season 2 explores Ca$h's asexuality in further depth. Darren and Ca$h officially start dating. Together, they work out whether or not it's fair to both of them to have a relationship when they have different sexual appetites. Ultimately, Ca$h and Darren realise that they can make their relationship work on their own terms.

Now, Will McDonald has discussed playing Ca$h and common misconceptions about asexuality in a brand new interview.

Is Cash asexual in Heartbreak High? Will McDonald opens up about his character's sexuality. Picture: Netflix

Talking to Refinery29 Australia about Ca$h's asexuality, Will said: "It's just one part of his identity. There's a whole spectrum of things that are making him up. I think that's the way he challenges those preconceptions, he's just so staunchly himself."

Will then explained: "The biggest misconception is that there must be something wrong with you if you're asexual or there must have been something terrible that has happened to you in your life in relation to a sexual experience that has turned you off it. That all you need is some person to come along and 'fix it' for you."

He added: "I think that's probably the biggest misconception, the idea that your identity is not valid and is not worthy of discussion."

Elsewhere, Will said that Ca$h actively challenges misconceptions about asexuality "in the way that he and Darren navigate the aspect of sex in their relationship going forward" and "the ongoing discussion that the two of them have around it."

He ended by saying: "It's such incredible representation. I'm so honoured and privileged to be able to portray a character like this for not just an Australian audience, but a global one."

