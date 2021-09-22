Gogglebox’s Paige Claims She Was Snubbed At NTAs After Quitting Channel 4 Show

Paige claims she was snubbed by Gogglebox at the nTAs. Picture: Channel 4 / Alamy

Paige Deville has claimed she wasn’t invited to the NTAs, where Gogglebox won best Factual Entertainment Programme.

Paige Deville sensationally quit Gogglebox last week, releasing a scathing statement claiming the Channel 4 series favours ‘more popular’ contestants like Pete and Sophie and the Malones.

Gogglebox won best Factual Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards earlier this month, where siblings Pete and Sophie and couple Julie and Tom Malone accepted the gong with a hilarious speech.

One of the show’s stars Paige wasn’t in attendance and quit the series the following week.

Paige Deville quit Gogglebox in a scathing statement. Picture: Paige Deville/Instagram

She’s now speaking out about why she’s left the show, which she appeared on alongside mum Sally, claiming a family rift led to her exit.

Paige has also claimed she wasn’t invited to the awards ceremony two weeks ago.

She told BirminghamLive: "I wasn't asked to go the National Television Awards. It is the more popular ones who are asked such as Pete and Sophie and the Malones.

"People will say it is just sour grapes but when you give a lot of your time to a show like I did for Gogglebox it is hurtful not to be asked to be part of the celebrations.

Pete and Sophie and the Malones collected Gogglebox's NTA win. Picture: Alamy

"But that's just the way it is."

When Paige announced she’d quit the series on Friday, she accused the show of ‘zero aftercare support.’

Her tweet read: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions, zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners [sic].”

Paige said her mum was given an ultimatum which means she can't see her anymore. Picture: Channel 4

A Channel 4 spokesperson said in a statement: "The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series."

Paige decided not to continue with the show after her mum was given an ultimatum, “which means she has nothing to do with her now.”

Channel 4 offered Paige the opportunity to film with another family member but she said she didn’t want to work with anyone else.

