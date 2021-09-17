Gogglebox Star Paige Deville Quits Series In Scathing Statement

17 September 2021, 16:42

Paige Deville has quit Gogglebox
Paige Deville has quit Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4
Gogglebox’s Paige Deville has decided to quit the Channel 4 show.

Paige Deville took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce she has quit Gogglebox, hours before the series' return to Channel 4.

The 24-year-old made some scathing accusations about the show in her statement.

“I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox,” she wrote to her 8,000 followers.

Paige Deville made some scathing claims about Channel 4
Paige Deville made some scathing claims about Channel 4. Picture: Paige Deville/Twitter
Paige Deville said she is 'walking away' from Gogglebox
Paige Deville said she is 'walking away' from Gogglebox. Picture: Paige Deville/Instagram

She then claimed: “It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support but hey who cares about ex cast, their NTA winners [sic].”

Paige is known for appearing alongside her mum Sally, after they joined the line-up in 2019.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said in a statement to Capital FM: "The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series."

It’s not yet known whether Sally is planning to continue the show without her daughter.

Paige and Sally joined Gogglebox in 2019
Paige and Sally joined Gogglebox in 2019. Picture: Channel 4

Paige’s accusation comes after Gogglebox bosses confirmed five of the show’s stars will not be returning to the series following the tragic loss of their loved ones.

Mary Cook sadly passed away in August, so co-star and best friend Marina Wingrove won’t be returning for the new series.

The family of Andy Michael, who died following a short illness in August, have also understandably decided to step away from the show.

Linda McGarry is leaving the show after husband Pete passed away in June this year.

