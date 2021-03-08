Ginny & Georgia Actress Speaks Out After Show’s Controversial Taylor Swift Joke

8 March 2021, 10:49

The actress who plays Ginny in Ginny & Georgia has spoken out
The actress who plays Ginny in Ginny & Georgia has spoken out. Picture: Antonia Gentry/Instagram / PA

By Kathryn Knight

Ginny & Georgia actress Antonia Gentry said her character “makes mistakes.”

After Taylor Swift hit out at Netflix show Ginny & Georgia for it’s sexist joke about her love life, the cast and streaming giant itself are yet to respond to the singer’s comments.

However, the actress who plays Ginny, Antonia Gentry, has spoken out in light of the backlash against the series.

Taylor Swift Supported By Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Todrick Hall And More After Ginny & Georgia's Sexist Joke About Her Love Life

If you need a refresh, Antonia’s character Ginny says to her mother in one scene: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Ginny & Georgia's team and Netflix are yet to respond to Taylor Swift
Ginny & Georgia's team and Netflix are yet to respond to Taylor Swift. Picture: Netflix

After the controversial moment went viral, Taylor herself tweeted: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Taylor Swift responded to the sexist joke in Ginny & Georgia with this tweet
Taylor Swift responded to the sexist joke in Ginny & Georgia with this tweet. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

After the reactions quietened down, Antonia took to Instagram to say that her character “dares to be flawed” and “makes mistakes.”

She wrote: “I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters.”

Explaining her character “reflects all of life’s contradictions and imperfections”, Antonia added: “I fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no.

"She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices.

“She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in -- even though she may not have all of her facts straight. She makes mistakes -- morally, mentally, physically, emotionally -- and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in.”

Taylor has since removed her documentary, Miss Americana, from Netflix.

