Georgina Sparks' Kid Milo Is All Grown Up In The New Gossip Girl Reboot

For those not in the know: Georgina Sparks was Gossip Girl's OG bad b***h.

First, she tormented Serena van der Woodsen by sending her creepy packages and messages, before blackmailing her over the death of Pete Fairman (the reason S left the Upper East Side and headed to boarding school).

Then, she later turned up on Dan Humphrey's doorstep with a huge bump, convincing him he was the baby daddy.

In one of the most heart-wrenching storylines of the original series, Georgina allowed Dan to become attached to baby Milo, before revealing that, actually, he's not the real father and that she was taking the tot away.

But what came of little Milo? Yes, we saw a glimpse of him before Blair Waldorf's wedding to Louis Grimaldi, but after that, he was just a distant memory.

We saw a glimpse of baby Milo before Blair Waldorf's wedding to Louis Grimaldi
We saw a glimpse of baby Milo before Blair Waldorf's wedding to Louis Grimaldi. Picture: Netflix

...That was until the new Gossip Girl reboot decided to bring back lil' Milo.

In episode four, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) meets a wise-beyond-his-years 10-year-old on the steps.

Looking to rid herself of Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), whom she believes is out to get her, Zoya turns to the eccentric pre-teen for help.

In a manner very similar to his mother, the kid responds: "Clearly, you don't know who I am.

"My last name is Sparks. Really Ivanov, but in this day and age, it's best to leave that out. Google is your friend. Once you use it, I will be, too."

After their chat, Zoya then follows Milo (Azhy Robertson) to his house - the halls of which are lined with photographs of Georgina (and even Blair, for some reason)!!

Fans of the original show have already flooded Twitter, sharing their delight.

One person wrote: "Georgina definitely raised him well".

Another added: "Petition to make Milo Sparks series regular".

Although it hasn't been confirmed whether or not Milo will appear in other episodes, our money is riding on the fact that he will return.

Actor Azhy Robertson, who plays Milo in the show, recently starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the 2019 Netflix movie, Marriage Story.

He's also working on a new TV show called Invasion, which is slated to be released in October this year.

You can catch new episodes of Gossip Girl on HBO Max every Thursday. xoxo

