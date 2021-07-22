Gossip Girl’s Savannah Smith Confirms Character Monet Is A Lesbian

Gossip Girl's Savannah Smith reveals Monet's sexuality online. Picture: Gossip Girl/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gossip Girl reboot star, Savannah Smith, has revealed her character's sexuality to fans online!

Savannah Smith spills the tea on her Gossip Girl character...

After months of speculation over the inclusion of more LGBTQ+ roles in the Gossip Girl reboot, the rumours have been confirmed – the character of Monet de Haan is a lesbian.

When Is The Gossip Girl Reboot Coming To The UK? Release Date, Cast, Trailers & All The Latest

Savannah revealed the sexuality of her character, Monet, in a series of tweets...

Savannah Smith spills the tea on her Gossip Girl character. Picture: Gossip Girl/Instagram

The up-and-coming actress simply put the rumours to rest with a short but sweet tweet, she wrote: "So yea, she’s into girls."

She then followed it up with another clarification: "And only girls."

The exciting news comes after many fans had been championing for more LGBTQ+ representation within the reimagination of the show – the original series included few queer characters, let alone within the main cast.

so yea, she’s into girls ;) — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

And only girls. — Savannah Smith (@ssavannahsmith) July 21, 2021

If the 20-year-old star's proclamation wasn't enough to convince you, then don't worry because Gossip Girl's social media platforms added fuel to the fire...

The GG Instagram posted a steamy teaser video to their account that featured a clip of Monet locking lips with another female character.

Fans were quick to celebrate the inclusion of a lesbian character in the comments, with one user writing: "MONET A LESBIAN OMG YES."

Savannah smith portrays main character Monet da Haan in her first-ever acting role.

Monet is the intimidating and powerful best friend to Julien and Luna who serves as Julien's social media manager.

We can't wait to see more LGBTQ+ moments in the hit teen drama!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital