When Is The Gossip Girl Reboot Coming To The UK: Release Date, Cast, Trailers & All The Latest

6 July 2021, 11:13

Here's everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot coming to the UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot coming to the UK. Picture: Instagram
Everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot, from the release date to the cast – here's the complete lowdown on what to expect from the Upper East Side this summer...

Gossip Girl is nearly here!

The original teen drama took the world by storm during its six-season run from 2007 to 2012, now we get to see what the Gossip Girl universe looks like in the 2020s...

Gossip Girl Fans Upset As Ed Westwick's 'Surprise Announcement' Is Selling Face Masks

From returning cast members to the UK release date – here's everything you need to know about the electric reboot that's sure to liven up your summer!

When is Gossip Girl coming to the UK?
When is Gossip Girl coming to the UK? Picture: Gossip Girl/Instagram

When is the 2021 Gossip Girl series coming out?

The reboot for Gossip Girl is set for release on July 8 on HBO Max, luckily for UK fans, it has been announced that the highly-anticipated series will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer!

And the good news just keeps on coming – the entire six seasons of the original show will also be available on the streaming platform!

So if you're as eager as we are to see the newly reimagined show, maybe gear up to the premiere with an old school binge sesh?

Who is in the Gossip Girl reboot?

The relaunched series will introduce us to a whole new group of friends who attend Constance Billard School for Girls and St. Jude's School for Boys.

While the producers of the show have shown interest in having original cast members make a cameo, no appearances from the likes of Blake Lively or Leighton Meester have been confirmed... fingers crossed they have a change of heart!

However, the iconic voice of the omniscient blogger, Gossip Girl, will be making a return!

Kristen Bell is reprising her role as the narrator of the show and we could not be more excited!

  • Kristen Bell as Gossip Girl Narrator
  • Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope
  • Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV
  • Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott
  • Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe
  • Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway
  • Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies
  • Zión Moreno as Luna La
  • Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan
  • Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller
  • Lyne Renée as Helena Bergmann
  • Megan Ferguson as Wendy
  • Johnathan Fernandez
  • Jason Gotay
  • Adam Chanler-Berat
  • Laura Benanti
  • Donna Murphy
  • Elizabeth Lail
  • Jeremy O. Harris

What's the latest trailer for the Gossip Girl 2021 series?

Yes, there is a trailer – and it's caused quite the stir among fans!

Get to know a whole new group of friends and their dramatic antics on the Upper East Side And – watch it above.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest Gossip Girl Reboot news!

