Four New Geordie Shore Cast Members Revealed – Here’s Who Will Be Joining The Reality Show

20 March 2019, 14:34

These are the new faces joining the Geordie Shore cast.
These are the new faces joining the Geordie Shore cast. Picture: Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Beau Brennan, Bethan Kershaw, Natalie Phillips and Tahlia Chung who will replace some of the existing cast.

Big changes are happening to the Geordie Shore cast… four new faces are joining the show as Abbie Holborn, Sophie Kasaei and Faith Mullen are no longer full-time members of the cast.

MTV’s The Valleys To Return? Producers ‘In Talks’ For Revamp Of Welsh Reality Show

Instead, viewers will get to see the antics of Beau Brennan, Bethan Kershaw, Natalie Phillips and Tahlia Chung as they hit the Toon.

Beau Brennan

Beau traded in his job as an engineer to become a reality star and told the tabloids, “I’ve been put on this earth to get radge and have a good time, and that’s what I intend on doing."

Beau Brennan is no stranger to a tattoo or a thousand!
Beau Brennan is no stranger to a tattoo or a thousand! Picture: Instagram

Bethan Kershaw

Bethan should feel right at home in the house as she is already besties with Chloe Ferry.

Bethan Kershaw will be joining the cast for the new series.
Bethan Kershaw will be joining the cast for the new series. Picture: Instagram

Natalie Phillips

Natalie is good mates with Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry, so we’re sure she fitted right in in the house!

Natalie Phillips rocks those tattoos and the shaved head!
Natalie Phillips rocks those tattoos and the shaved head! Picture: Instagram

Tahlia Chung

The current cast may have met their match in Tahlia, who claims she makes a formidabl drinking buddy. She revealed, “I'm confident, fearless and I LOVE being centre of attention.

"I can drink anyone under the table, when I'm out I'm there for a good time, I get everyone on it."

Tahlia Chung is a self-proclaimed party animal!
Tahlia Chung is a self-proclaimed party animal! Picture: Instagram

The new series of Geordie Shore arrives on MTV on Tuesday 9th April.

