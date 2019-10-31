Marnie Simpson’s Boyfriend Casey Johnson Shares First Picture Of Baby Boy

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Marnie Simpson’s boyfriend, Casey Johnson, has posted an adorable snap of their new-born baby.

Marnie Simpson and her boyfriend, Casey Johnson, have welcomed their first child into the world, and he's shared a snap of their new-born baby boy.

The Gerodie Shore star and her X-Factor beau confirmed the news in a statement from her reps, which read: “Marnie gave birth to a beautiful baby boy yesterday afternoon. Mother and son are both doing well.”

Casey, who has been dating the 27-year-old reality star for three years, took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend for her labour journey, saying: “I can’t even describe my emotions right now, it’s been a long journey (10 months). Watching the person you adore in pain is not nice but the gift we both have right now just wipes away all the bad moments through labour.

“Marnie you have done so well you grew this human inside you and boy did you do it perfect and the right way. I love you Marnie thank you for being my baby mumma, you KILLED IT,” the former Union J singer added.

She responded, saying: “My heart is so full, love you both to the moon and back.”

The Geordie OGs star was two weeks overdue as she told fans earlier this week she was ‘suffering’ and gushed about her man in a post of her baby bump, saying: “So blessed to have this human in my life.

“Words can’t explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn’t be able to get through it without you. Love you so much. I’m so lucky to have you by my side.”

After Marnie’s 28 hours in labour, Casey caused a stir on Instagram after other stars from the MTV show flooded the photo announcement with comments.

Marnie Simpson has shown off her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte Crosby wrote: “LEGIT CRYING HOW HAVE I JUST WOKE UP TO THIS,” with Holly Hagan adding: “I’m crying again!!!! I love you both.”

Speaking to a publication in May, Marnie revealed she hoped she would have a boy when first finding out she was pregnant but was ‘so scared to say it out loud’ because she ‘never gets any luck’.

She said: “Everyone I spoke to said they thought we were having a girl so I convinced myself I wanted a girl. Deep down I wanted a boy all along. It’s made me so excited for the birth.”

Congrats, Marnie and Casey!

