Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Baby Bump In New Pregnancy Photos

30 April 2019, 14:34

Marnie Simpson shares the first photos of her baby bump
Marnie Simpson shares the first photos of her baby bump. Picture: Instagram/ @caseycodyj

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson is showing off her baby bump after revealing that she's four months pregnant with her boyfriend, TV star Casey Johnson.

Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson had everyone shook when she announced she's pregnant with boyfriend Casey Johnson's baby and is now proudly showing off her baby bump for the world to see.

Marnie Simpson Pregnant: Geordie Shore Star And Boyfriend Casey Johnson Announce They’re Expecting First Child

The 29-year-old has been in a relationship with Casey, 23, for two-and-a-half years, after they met on dating show Single AF (and ended up very much the opposite) and is expecting the baby in October, making the reality star four months pregnant.

Now that the cat is out the bag, she's taken to Instagram to show off her growing bump and letting her 3 million followers know she's 'feeling pretty pregnant right now' and revealing she is indeed, 14 weeks pregnant.

Marnie revealed on her Instagram story that her pregnancy has left her feeling sick, tired and run down for the past four months so she's ecstatic to be able to tell everyone she's expecting.

She also spoke about how overwhelmed she is at all the messages of support, congratulating the star saying it had left her emotional and overwhelmed.

Her fellow Geordie Shore co-stars have rushed to congratulate the star, including Holly Hagan-Walker, Charlotte Crosby, and her cousin Sophie Kasaei as well as a host of other reality stars, and we honestly can't wait to see how cute this baby is bound to be!

Marnie's Geordie Shore co-stars couldn't be happier for the reality
Marnie's Geordie Shore co-stars couldn't be happier for the reality. Picture: Instagram/ Marnie Simpson

